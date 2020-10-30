NC Ag Coalition and NC Tobacco Growers Assoc. address false claims by Ag Commissioner Candidate Jenna Wadsworth in open letter

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an interview with Enlace Latino NC on October 20, NC Commissioner of Agriculture candidate Jenna Wadsworth claimed she is terrified that there are bodies illegally buried on North Carolina farms because workers do not have access to medical care. "I am terrified that people will get sick or die without medical attention," she said. "I am terrified that there are bodies buried behind the camps because people do not have access to health care." Her remarks were made in the context of discussing protections for North Carolina farmworkers.

The North Carolina agricultural community is appalled by the unfounded and irresponsible remarks made by Jenna Wadsworth, a candidate for NC Commissioner of Agriculture.

It is a baseless and unsubstantiated claim that implies the North Carolina farmers we represent are engaged in criminal activity involving human fatalities. We are disappointed that Ms. Wadsworth — or any major party candidate for elected office — would make such flagrant and egregious statements for political gain.

Ms. Wadsworth's comments are an affront to the entire North Carolina agricultural community. We call on her to apologize immediately to all farmworkers and farmers of North Carolina for her reckless accusations.

Signed,

NC Tobacco Growers Association

Carolina Feed Industry Association

NC Association of Agricultural Fairs

NC Blueberry Association

NC Cattleman's Association

NC Christmas Tree Association

NC Corn Growers Association

NC Greenhouse Vegetable Growers Association

NC Growers Association

NC Horse Council

NC Peanut Growers Association

NC Pork Council

NC SweetPotato Commission

NC Vegetable Growers Association

NC Watermelon Association

Southeastern Grain and Feed Association

SOURCE NC Tobacco Growers Association