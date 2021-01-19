NC-Based Behavioral Healthcare Company Acquires Operations in SC

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina-based Broadstep Behavioral Health, Inc., part of the Bain Capital Double Impact Fund's portfolio, announced today its acquisition of South Carolina-based provider, Excalibur Youth Services LLC.

Relocating its headquarters from Wisconsin to North Carolina in 2020, Broadstep is a leading national provider of residential and community-based services to individuals with intellectual, developmental, and behavioral health conditions, including autism, mental illness, and I/DD (intellectual and developmental disabilities).

During its 49-year history, Broadstep has grown to over 90 facilities serving more than 1,300 individuals in Wisconsin, Illinois, South Carolina, New Jersey, and Nebraska. On December 31, 2020, Broadstep announced further expansion in Wisconsin through the acquisition of Good Hope Manor, an assisted living provider serving mentally ill individuals with chronic and often debilitating medical conditions.

Excalibur, initially founded in 1989 as Avalonia Group Homes Inc., provides residential treatment services to I/DD and severely mentally ill populations throughout SC and a growing presence in NC. Since its inception, company leadership has been provided by the Short family, founded by Dr. MJ Short, and subsequently passed to his sons, Marvin J. Short and John M. Short. The founding family created and maintains an environment of people-centered care, firmly focused on self-reliance and strengthening families through specialized programs, strong operational processes, and a relentless adherence to the highest quality care.

Excalibur currently operates six treatment facilities in SC, including three group homes, two PRTFs, and one Intensive Services Facility. The company also serves individuals in NC through its Level III group home for males located in Hendersonville. John Short will remain with Broadstep, leading operations, growth, and expansion across the southeast as Regional Vice President.

Broadstep's President and CEO, Lynn Mason, states, "The addition of Excalibur to the Broadstep family expands our geographic reach and service capabilities within South Carolina. Together, our companies' homes and services are centered in three of South Carolina's most populous MSAs, representing nearly 25% of the state's population and growing."

According to the Ancor Foundation's 2019 report, "The Case for Inclusion," SC's Home and Community-Based Services waiting list was 11,275 and growing, meaning service capacity would need to expand 110% in the state to match those levels of demand. According to the latest market profiles published by OPEN Minds, the US's southeastern region has seen a particular rise in the need for programs and services for those challenged with behavioral health issues and/or developmental disabilities. Increasing capacity to meet this demand is essential to both organizations. As noted by John Short, "Excalibur can help meet this growing need more efficiently and effectively with Broadstep."

The combined company also expands Broadstep's reach into NC and emphasizes Broadstep's commitment to extending services throughout its current national regions, including the southeast. Ms. Mason further shares, "The combination of our two companies offers individuals and agencies the ability to work with one provider to service the broader needs along the continuum of care. Excalibur and John Short bring a unique set of expertise that complement our current offerings, specifically in the areas of High Management Group Homes and intensive care services focused on male youths. Together with our expertise in I/DD and Severe Persistent Mental Illness, our newly combined companies will be equipped to offer a broader set of services to individuals within South Carolina and North Carolina."

To learn more about Broadstep, visit www.broadstep.com.

About Broadstep Behavioral Health, Inc.

Founded in 1972 and based in Raleigh, NC, Broadstep brings 49 years of experience serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental illness across five states – Illinois, Nebraska, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Wisconsin. Broadstep is part of the Bain Capital Double Impact ("BCDI") fund's portfolio of companies. BCDI invests in mission-driven, middle-market companies focused on three primary impact areas: sustainability, health & wellness, and education & workforce development. To learn more about BCDI, visit www.baincapitaldoubleimpact.com.

About Excalibur Youth Services and Avalonia Group Homes

Founded in 1989 by Dr. MJ Short, Excalibur Youth Services and Avalonia Group Homes operate seven residential treatment facilities and group homes in NC and SC. Using the high management group home concept of treatment combined with residential care, Excalibur provides youth and adults with the opportunity to grow into self-reliant individuals, promotes resiliency, and strengthens families through a continuum of specialized programs.

For additional information, contact:





John Tote, VP of Business Development [email protected] 919-219-3944

#Broadstep #Excalibur #NorthCarolina #SouthCarolina #IntellectualDevelopmentalDisabilities #IDD #Autism #MentalIllness #BainCapital #DoubleImpactFund #LynnMason #JohnShort #JohnTote

SOURCE Broadstep Behavioral Health, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.broadstep.com

