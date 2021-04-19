NC Executives Gather Virtually to Ensure Low-Income, Uninsured Receive Prescription Medication

"Not only does NC MedAssist provide prescription and over-the-counter medications at no cost to North Carolina's more vulnerable neighbors—they also provides hope. The mission is simple but the service is life-changing for our patients and their families," said Michael Bolewitz, PharmD, NC MedAssist's Board of Directors Chair and COO of Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region.

This year's Keynote Speaker, Dr. Scott Rissmiller, Executive Vice President and Chief Physician Executive for Atrium Health, will be speaking on Mass Vaccinations and Community Immunity for All.

"At Atrium Health, we are defined by our mission of improving health, elevating hope and advancing healing – for all," said Rissmiller. "Part of that means caring for others, regardless of their ability to pay for their care. We value partners like NC MedAssist, that share our commitment to protecting the health of our community, and appreciate the difference it is making to help people have access to the prescription medicines they need."

NC MedAssist is a charitable pharmacy that serves patients in all 100 North Carolina counties through its Free Pharmacy Program. Patients enroll in the program either in-person, online, or through partner enrollment sites throughout the state. In the last fiscal year, NC MedAssist served 20,014 patients. To ensure all those in need of assistance receive it, NC MedAssist raises funds each year through events, corporate sponsorships, individual donations and grants.

"We believe that no one should choose between putting food on their table or filling their doctor prescribed medications," stated NC MedAssist CEO Lori Giang. "Giving the community access to critical medications, both prescription and over-the-counter, will help improve a patient's overall health, which in turn will lower health care costs for all stakeholders."

Funds raised will go towards the purchase of generic prescription medications and other programming costs. For every dollar donated, NC MedAssist dispenses $22.48 in prescription medications back to the North Carolina community. To donate to NC MedAssist or for more information visit 2021 NC MedAssist Virtual Executive Luncheon.

About NC MedAssist: NC MedAssist is a statewide non-profit pharmacy that provides free medication to low-income, uninsured North Carolinians. Last year, NC MedAssist distributed $76 million worth of prescription and over-the-counter medicine to more than 50,000 NC residents. Learn more about NC MedAssist: www.medassist.org or visit Facebook and Twitter

