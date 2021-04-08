NC Humanities Accepting Award Nominations through April 18

Demonstrate significant scholarly achievement that leads to greater public understanding and appreciation for the humanities.

Work closely with community organizations to facilitate conversations about matters of concern to all citizens.

Instill a passion for learning through their teaching of the humanities.

Use the perspective of the humanities in shaping public policy.

Who is Presenting the Award: North Carolina Humanities is a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Through public humanities programs and grantmaking, NC Humanities serves to connect North Carolinians with cultural experiences that spur dialogue, deepen human connections, and inspire community.

Submitting a Nomination: To read more about the award and submit a nomination, please visit: https://nchumanities.org/programs/our-awards/john-tyler-caldwell-award-for-the-humanities

Submission Deadline: Submit your nomination by April 18, 2021.

