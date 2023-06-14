NC Humanities Seeks Communities to Host New Smithsonian Exhibit "Voices and Votes"

CHARLOTTE, N.C, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smithsonian is coming to North Carolina! North Carolina Humanities is now accepting applications from small-town and rural communities to participate in the 2024 - 2025 statewide tour of Voices and Votes: Democracy in America, a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution. To learn more visit nchumanities.org.

"Voices and Votes: Democracy in America" will tour April 2024 - January 2025.

Our democracy demands action, reaction, vision, and revision as we continue to question how to form "a more perfect union." From the revolution and suffrage to civil rights and casting ballots, this exhibit explores how everyone in every community is part of this ever-evolving story – the story of democracy in America.

NC Humanities will select six communities in North Carolina to host the exhibit during this traveling, statewide tour, April 2024 - January 2025. Small-town and rural museums, libraries, community venues, and other eligible cultural nonprofit organizations are invited to apply. Applications are due July 31, 2023.

Selected host sites will receive the Voices and Votes exhibit for approximately six weeks, rent-free. They will also receive up to $5,000 in grant funding to support the design and implementation of public programs, events, companion exhibits, and resources that enhance the exhibit's themes.

Organizations that wish to apply to host Voices and Votes: Democracy in America are encouraged to review NC Humanities' Request for Proposals for full details. To learn more, register for one of our upcoming informational program webinars, and apply please visit nchumanities.org.

Voices and Votes is based on a major exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. called American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith. Voices and Votes has many dynamic features including historical and contemporary photos; educational and archival video; engaging multimedia interactives with short games and additional footage, photos, and information; and historical objects like campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material. In 2024 Voices and Votes is nationally touring in Florida, New York, North Carolina, and Oklahoma.

For more information, please visit https://nchumanities.org.

About North Carolina Humanities: Through public humanities programs and grantmaking, North Carolina Humanities connects North Carolinians with cultural experiences that spur dialogue, deepen human connections, and inspire community. North Carolina Humanities is a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. To learn more, visit www.nchumanities.org.

About the exhibit: Voices and Votes: Democracy in America is part of Museum on Main Street (MoMS), a collaboration program between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), state humanities councils across the nation, and local host institutions. It is based on an exhibition by the National Museum of American History. North Carolina Humanities has worked with SITES for over a decade to bring MoMS exhibitions to North Carolina's small towns and rural communities. Support for MoMS has been provided by the U.S. Congress.

