NC Legislature, Executive, and Judicial Leadership Deliver Remarks at International Leadership Foundation - NC Chapter Annual Conference

Asian American News Network and International Leadership Foundation NC Chapter Co-Sponsor Annual Conference to Promote Civic Awareness and Public Service of Asian American

CARY, N.C., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Leadership Foundation (ILF) -North Carolina Chapter Annual Event took place in Raleigh, N.C., on August 20, 2022. Two hundred fifty N.C. citizens and government leaders, including House Speaker Tim Moore, State Treasurer Dale Folwell, and State Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby, delivered remarks.

Attendees at the International Leadership Foundation (ILF) -North Carolina Chapter Annual Event in Raleigh, NC on August 20, 2022. NC Lieutenant Governor recognized Chloe Chan, CEO of Asian American News Network (AANN), for her work at AANN and excellent performance as an intern in the Lieutenant Governor's office. Presented by the NC Lieutenant Governor's wife, Yolonda Robinson.

ILF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes the civic awareness, public service, and economic effectiveness of the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community. The non-profit's Washington D.C. Civic Fellowship is the nation's most prestigious AAPI civic leadership development program, offering public service internships for college students in various US Departments. ILF was endorsed by three former US Presidents from both parties.

NC Treasurer Folwell said the state's finances are increasingly sound, with debt down 60%. He introduced the department's NC Cash Program for residents to claim forgotten or lost cash. NC House Speaker Moore said North Carolina had just been voted the best state in the country to do business.

North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby said the United States must uphold the justice system and give everyone equality and opportunity. Trey Allen, general counsel of the North Carolina court, said efforts must be made to ensure that all decisions are made in the interests of everyone.

"AANN's mission is to amplify the diverse voices within Asian communities to raise awareness for pressing issues and events that would not otherwise be covered," said Chloe Chan, "The Lieutenant Governor's office has provided me opportunities to experience how government operates to enhance our missions further."

"NC ILF Chapter has done a great job actively sending students to the local government for internships," and cultivating the next generation Asian American political and economic leaders," said Joel Szabat, former US Acting Under Secretary of Transportation, together with Chiling Tong, former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Commerce

Siu Shing Tong, CEO of Cary Medical Management, and Erkang Zheng, founder and CEO of Jupiter One, received this year's Outstanding Entrepreneur Award.

