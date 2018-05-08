NC REALTOR® Mark Zimmerman Hired as Senior Vice President of External Affairs

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Zimmerman, NC REALTOR® and recent broker/owner of the award-winning RE/MAX Winning Edge in Chapel Hill for the past 14 years, joined NC REALTORS® full-time as senior vice president of external affairs. Mark's first day on staff is May 7, and he will be based in the NC REALTORS® Government Affairs headquarters office in Raleigh.

Mark will primarily be charged with strategically positioning NC REALTORS® as the most influential organization in North Carolina, while leading and managing the association's Government Affairs Department. Broadly, this encompasses oversight of NC REALTORS® PAC, NC Property Rights Fund, NC Homeowners Alliance, Federal Political Coordinators (FPCs), and local Government Affairs Directors. He will also oversee the Raleigh office operations and REALTOR® Party programming in North Carolina, as well as formulate and execute government relations strategies, while building and maintaining key relationships with the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) and stakeholders across various organizations relevant to real estate in North Carolina.

"I am personally very excited about Mark Zimmerman joining NC REALTORS® staff as senior vice president of external affairs," said Andrea Bushnell, Esq., CEO of NC REALTORS®. "Mark's background, first and foremost as an NC REALTOR®, coupled with his extensive involvement in legislative and economic development activities, makes him the perfect candidate to lead our Government Affairs team and efforts."

Mark was selected for the role, in part, based on his extensive legislative impact and commitment and service to NC REALTORS® as chairperson for the Legislative and Issue Mobilization Committees, as well as the Rapid Response Team. He has also served on the Board of Directors for the NC Property Rights Fund and Homeowner's Alliance, on the Economic Development Committee and as an RPAC Trustee.

Currently, Mark serves on the Board of Directors for the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, which is the state's economic development organization. Previously, he served as president of the Greater Chapel Hill Association of REALTORS®, which twice named him REALTOR® of the Year, chairman of the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the Foundation for a Sustainable Community, and president of the East Chapel Hill Rotary where he is a Paul Harris Fellow. He is also a Leadership Triangle Goodmon Fellow and a Leadership Greater Chicago Fellow.

"I'm excited to join NC REALTORS® to lead its important work to expand homeownership opportunities, defend property owners' rights and protect the REALTOR® profession and real estate industry from unnecessary regulations," stated Mark.

Prior to RE/MAX, Mark was owner/operator of a retail small business in Chapel Hill, which won both national and local awards. He also had a significant career in the advertising industry in New York and Chicago with J. Walter Thompson and Leo Burnett where he managed the Miller Brewing Company and Nintendo accounts, among others. Mark holds a Bachelor of Arts from Princeton University and attended the Kellogg Management Institute at Northwestern University.

