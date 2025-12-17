NC State and Railinc Partner to Advance Freight Efficiency through Modal Rebalancing Study

CARY, N.C., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership between NC State University and Railinc aims to leverage cutting-edge big data analysis to optimize rail usage in supply chains. The collaborative research initiative will explore how even modest shifts in freight volume from trucks to trains can yield significant cost savings, environmental benefits, and infrastructure planning insights.

The goal of the study is to identify opportunities to shift long haul shipments from truck to rail, reducing highway congestion, shipping costs, and environmental emissions.

"The rail industry has made tremendous progress improving freight efficiency over the years," said Allen West, CEO of Railinc. "This kind of analysis can build on that foundation, informing current trucking shippers of the benefits of rail."

"Our early assessments already point to significant gains," said Dr. George List, nationally recognized university professor at NC State. "A 2% shift from truck to rail could meaningfully increase intermodal rail tonnage and help justify infrastructure investments. We can pinpoint where that shift is feasible and cost-effective."

This research would support collaborative efforts for emissions reduction and transportation efficiency while advancing the rail industry's commitment to safety and sustainability.

Additionally, this study builds on NC State's recent work (NCDOT Research Project 2023-09) analyzing the modal demands of supply chain businesses across sectors, which laid the groundwork for a more comprehensive national analysis.

"By combining Railinc's capabilities with the analytical capabilities of NC State, we can deliver insights that help industry leaders and policymakers make smarter, faster, and more confident decisions," said Dr. Daniel J. Findley, PhD, PE, Associate Director at NC State's Institute for Transportation Research and Education. "Rail is often an overlooked option in freight, yet it can offer advantages in cost, capacity, and sustainability compared to other modes. This research helps identify where rebalancing is not only possible but practical—creating pathways for more resilient supply chains and stronger communities."

This initiative also marks the beginning of a broader collaboration between NC State and Railinc, opening doors for future research, student engagement, and workforce development.

About Railinc

Railinc is the railroad industry's innovative and reliable resource for rail data, IT, and information services. The company deploys data that helps railroads, rail equipment owners, and other industry participants manage their businesses more effectively and efficiently. Railinc is the largest single source of real-time, accurate interline rail data for the North American railroad system. Located in Cary, N.C., Railinc is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads. For more information, please visit www.railinc.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Aurichio

BSY Associates for Railinc

[email protected]

917-476-8366

SOURCE Railinc.