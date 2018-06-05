NC4® Partners with Groupdolists to Enhance NC4 Risk Center™ Customer Experience

Groupdolists enables any organization to digitize its standard and emergency operating procedures, access them from any mobile device or web browser, and instantly mobilize their response teams. Groupdolists ensures that emergency management, security officials, and senior leadership are tightly coordinated and in sync whenever needed. Customers will begin by receiving real-time incident alerts from Risk Center, and with one click inside any alert, they can launch Groupdolists and begin coordinating with their response teams.

"We are thrilled to partner with NC4 on this exclusive and first-of-its-kind offering," Michael J. Sher said, founder of Groupdolists. "NC4's solutions are incredibly complementary to ours and together, we bring to market a much-needed capability for helping joint customers go from their Risk Center alert directly into their Groupdolists operating procedures to mobilize their response teams."

Relied on by numerous Fortune 500 and Fortune 1000 customers, Risk Center is used by organizations across the world in the areas of corporate security, business continuity, supply chain risk management, travel risk management, crisis management, watch command, fusion centers, and many others, to enhance situational awareness. Risk Center is recognized as the global leader in providing real-time, early warning and predictive intelligence of risks that could threaten critical infrastructure, cause business disruption, and affect employee health and safety. With 24/7 access to real-time geospatial and contextual data, Risk Center helps companies proactively monitor risks to prevent harm and react to unpredictable scenarios. Real-time monitoring and alerts are showcased through a single dashboard available from any desktop or mobile device.

Risk Center is thrilled to leverage Groupdolists, to provide integrated tools to extend beyond incident awareness to coordinate response to an event. In addition to receiving alert details, leadership and partners can also follow any response team's progress from any digital device.

About NC4

NC4 delivers safety and security solutions for both business and government organizations. We revolutionize how organizations and communities collect, manage, share, and disseminate information to reduce cyber threats, fight crime, mitigate risks, and manage incidents. NC4 also provides cyber threat sharing solutions both through secure collaboration services and through automated, structured, and standardized mechanisms.

NC4 solutions are used by private sector companies involved in financial services, high-tech, insurance, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, as well as other industries. In the public sector, NC4 solutions are used by federal, state, and local agencies in homeland security, emergency management, and law enforcement disciplines.

NC4 takes a comprehensive and integrated approach to safety and security by providing: cyber threat exchanges that drive the development of a sharing culture and circles of trust; global security and travel intelligence, analysis, traveler tracking, and relevant real time threat alerting to mitigate enterprise risks and a common operating picture for fighting crime and managing emergencies.

For information about NC4, visit www.NC4.com or call toll-free, 1-877-624-4999.

