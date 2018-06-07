NC4® to Showcase Security Solutions for Retail Industry Professionals at NRF PROTECT 2018

NC4 Risk Center is recognized as the leader in providing real-time, early warning and predictive intelligence of risks that could threaten critical infrastructure, cause business disruption, and affect employee health and safety. Risk Center provides the timely and vetted information retail professionals need to protect their company's employees, customers, assets, and production. Combined with NC4 Signal™, an open source intelligence digital listening tool, organizations can enhance their situational awareness with advance warning of threats that may also have an online component.

NRF Protect, the premier retail loss prevention event, is hosted by the National Retail Federation. Their aim is to address such relevant topics as disaster recovery and crisis management, cybercrime prevention, the causation and prevention of retail shrink, the impact of emerging technology on the asset protection world, and leadership and workforce culture.

Retailers around the world face difficult safety and security challenges as they work 24/7 to protect their brand, company reputation, retail revenue streams, physical assets, supply chains, and their employees and customers. In today's complex and unpredictable world, security threats extend beyond brick-and-mortar storefronts, posing risks to organizations' online presence and global distribution channels. Resilient retail operations must rely on a world-class risk mitigation solution.

NC4's safety and security solutions provide retailers with timely, comprehensive global threat and incident information, giving retailers the ability to proactively mitigate risks to their organization.

NC4 Risk Center and NC4 Signal can help you mitigate risk for you and your organization

About NC4

NC4 delivers safety and security solutions for both business and government organizations. We revolutionize how organizations and communities collect, manage, share and disseminate information to reduce cyber threats, fight crime, mitigate risks, and manage incidents. NC4 also provides cyber threat sharing solutions both through secure collaboration services and through automated, structured, and standardized mechanisms.

NC4 solutions are used by private sector companies involved in financial services, high-tech, insurance, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, as well as other industries. In the public sector, NC4 solutions are used by federal, state and local agencies in homeland security, emergency management, and law enforcement disciplines.

NC4 takes a comprehensive and integrated approach to safety and security by providing: cyber threat exchanges that drive the development of a sharing culture and circles of trust; global security and travel intelligence, analysis, traveler tracking, and relevant real time threat alerting to mitigate enterprise risks and a common operating picture for fighting crime and managing emergencies.

For information about NC4, visit www.NC4.com

