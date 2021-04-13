NCA & NDA Collegiate Championship Celebrates 25th Anniversary In Daytona Beach, FL

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition -- is pleased to announce that Oklahoma State University and University of Louisville cheerleading teams, and Texas Tech University, University of South Carolina and Brigham Young University dance teams, among others, secured first place finishes at the 2021 NCA & NDA Collegiate Championship, respectively. The elite competition, produced by the National Cheerleaders Association and National Dance Alliance, took place this weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida – the 40th anniversary of the championship and the 25th anniversary of the event being held in Daytona Beach.

This past weekend, college cheerleading and dance teams traveled from across the U.S. to compete oceanside at the historic Bandshell in hopes of winning a national title. The event hosted 90 teams in the cheerleading divisions and 76 teams in the dance team divisions. As the health and safety of the athletes, coaches, employees, families, and fans remains a top priority, the event was held in a modified format following the guidelines of the CDC, state and local authorities and Varsity Spirit's Health and Safety team. The event also hosted 41 teams in the virtual cheerleading divisions and 39 teams in the virtual dance divisions. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading ability, and overall performance, while the dance competition is judged on choreography, technique, execution, and overall effect. The College Game Day divisions, which offer cheer and dance teams the chance to recreate their performances from the sidelines are the newest divisions and have greatly expanded since they debuted in 2017.

"Historically, teams from across the country come together at the NCA & NDA Collegiate Championship to showcase their skills and represent their universities. Last year, we cancelled the event in Daytona Beach to protect the health and safety of the athletes, coaches, spectators and all involved," said Bill Boggs, Sr. VP and Director of NCA & NDA College Programs. "Between 2020 and 2021, these athletes have spent hundreds of hours raising spirit in new and innovative ways, leading crowds creatively and safely at games, and supporting their schools' athletic teams either from the stands or from home. It's truly an honor to be back safely hosting this event, in person and virtually, where we can recognize these young people for their hard work, dedication and talent."

Division National Champions Included:

Adv. Large Coed DI-A: Oklahoma State University

Adv. Small Coed DI-A: University of Louisville

Adv. All Girl DI-A: University of Louisville

Adv. Large Coed DI: Weber State University

Adv. Small Coed DI: Kennesaw State University Athletic Association

Adv. All Girl DI: Utah Valley University

Adv. All Girl DII: Oklahoma Baptist University

Adv. All Girl DIII: Alma College

Adv. Large Coed Open: Southwestern Christian University

Adv. Small Coed Open: Lindenwood University

Adv. Small Coed NAIA: Central Methodist University

Adv. Large Coed Junior College: Trinity Valley Community College

Adv. Small Coed Junior College: Dodge City Community College - Conqs Cheer

Game Day DI: Southern Methodist University

Game Day Open: University of West Florida

Team Performance DIA: University of South Carolina

Team Performance DI: Sam Houston State University

Team Performance DII: Davenport University

Team Performance DIII: Alma College

Team Performance Junior College: Blinn College

Pom DIA: Texas Tech University

Pom DI: Stephen F Austin State University

Pom Open: Dallas Baptist University

Jazz DIA: Texas Tech University

Jazz DI: Sam Houston State University

Jazz DII: Lindenwood University

Jazz Open: McLennan Community College

Hip Hop DIA: Brigham Young University

Hip Hop DI: Weber State University

Hip Hop DII: Lindenwood University

Hip Hop Open: Iowa Central Community College

In recognition of the 25th anniversary of the event, Volusia County and the City of Daytona Beach officially recognized April 7-11 as NCA and NDA Days. Varsity Spirit live streamed the event all weekend on Varsity TV, and videos of the routines are available for fans who were otherwise unable to attend. Full results are available on Varsity TV.

