NCA & NDA COLLEGIATE CHEER AND DANCE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP CROWNS NEW CHAMPIONS

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – a division of Varsity Brands and a global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and yearbook – is pleased to announce that the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship, produced by the National Cheerleaders Association and National Dance Alliance, took place on April 10-13 for the 28th year in Daytona Beach, Florida and crowned many new champions.

Last week, college cheerleading and dance teams traveled from across the U.S. to compete beside the ocean at the historic Daytona Beach Bandshell in hopes of winning a national title. More than 10,000 participants from over 470 college teams across the country competed for the National Champion title with nearly 20,000 spectators present. Cheerleading teams are judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading ability, and overall performance, while the dance teams are judged on choreography, technique, execution, and overall effect. The College Game Day divisions, which offer cheer and dance teams the chance to recreate their performances from the sidelines with their school's band, has greatly expanded since it debuted in 2017.

"Daytona Beach continues to shine as the iconic setting for the NCA & NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "Each year, teams nationwide come together to showcase their extraordinary talent and skills and celebrate the spirit of their universities. We are proud to host the largest college cheerleading and dance event in the world and recognize athletes for their talent, hard work and dedication."

Select Division Champions Included:

Adv. Large Coed DIA: Weber State University | Ogden, UT

Adv. All-Girl DIA: University of Louisville | Louisville, KY

Adv. Small Coed DIA: Texas Tech University| Lubbock, TX

Game Day DIA: University of Michigan | Ann Arbor, MI

Jazz DIA: Brigham Young University | Provo, UT

Hip Hop DIA: Brigham Young University | Provo, UT

Pom DIA: James Madison University | Harrisonburg, VA

Advanced All-Girl DI: California Baptist University | Riverside, CA

Adv. Small Coed DI: Weber State University | Ogden, UT

Game Day DI: Utah Valley University | Orem, UT

Jazz DI: Weber State University | Ogden, UT

Hip Hop DI: Weber State University | Ogden, UT

Pom DI: Stephen F Austin State University | Nacogdoches, TX

Ad. Large Coed DII: Lindenwood University | Saint Charles, MO

Adv. All-Girl DII: Davenport University | Kent County, MI

Adv. Small Coed DII: Davenport University| Kent County, MI

Game Day DII: Dallas Baptist University | Dallas, TX

Jazz DII: Davenport University| Kent County, MI

Hip Hop DII: Lindenwood University | Saint Charles, MO

Pom DII: Oklahoma Baptist University | Shawnee, OK

Adv. All-Girl DIII: Alma College| Alma, MI

Adv. Small Coed DIII: Montclair State University | Montclair, NJ

Jazz DIII: Alma College | Alma, MI

Hip Hop DIII: Alma College | Alma, MI

Pom DIII: University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh | Oshkosh, WI

Adv. Large Coed Junior College: Trinity Valley Community College | Athens, TX

Adv. Small Coed Junior College: Dodge City Community College | Dodge City, KS

Jazz Junior College: Utah State University Eastern | Price, UT

Hip Hop Junior College: McLennan Community College | Waco, TX

Pom Junior College: Blinn College | Brenham, TX

Mascot: University of Missouri – Columbia | Columbia, MO

Partner Stunt: Weber State University | Ogden, UT

Group Stunt: University of West Georgia | Carrollton, GA

Large Coed Grand Champion: Weber State University | Ogden, UT

Small Coed Grand Champion: Weber State University | Ogden, UT

All Girl Grand Champion: California Baptist University | Riverside, CA

For a full list of results, visit Varsity TV or for more information on the NCA & NDA College Nationals, please visit Varsity.com. Varsity Spirit live streamed the championship on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions.

