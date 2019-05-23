NCA Appoints New Director to Oversee Production in Growing Nanotech Business

PASADENA, Texas, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan Chemical America Corporation recently appointed Keith Pace as Director, Operations. In his new role, Keith is responsible for overseeing the growth of the production plant in Pasadena as well as continued innovation of the company's technologies, including its flagship line of nanoActiv® products.

Keith completed his degree in engineering technology at the University of Houston-Downtown. Before joining NCA, he spent five years in I/E management at the GNI Group and Chusei USA (both startup toll manufacturing facilities at the time).

In 1997, he joined NCA as its Operations Manager. His role was critical in the original construction and startup of the plant. Since then, he has been involved in the several ensuing expansions as well as launching new product lines.

"Keith is one of the few members on our team that has been here since the beginning. He knows this business inside and out," says Plant Manager Xavier Ramirez. "Because of his longevity with the company, his expertise and leadership will continue to keep our business accelerating to new heights."

Moving forward, Keith looks to strategically expand company offerings. His chief goal is to continue developing the highest quality products for NCA's customers in a safe and environmentally responsible manner.

About nanoActiv®

nanoActiv® solutions are high-efficiency intervention additives and methods—maximizing hydrocarbon production rates. The presence of patent-pending, surface-modified silicon dioxide nanoparticles means nanoActiv® solutions go further, work faster, and are effective longer, enabling higher volume hydrocarbon recovery.

For more information on nanoActiv®, visit www.nanoactiv.com.

About Nissan Chemical America Corporation (NCA)

Nissan Chemical America Corporation is a division of Nissan Chemical Corporation founded in 1887 as the first chemical fertilizer manufacturer in Japan. A forerunner in chemical innovations for more than 130 years, Nissan Chemical currently manufactures products for the chemical, agrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries and is a market leader in the production of nanomaterials for the automotive, coatings, electronics, and oil and gas recovery industries.

