NCA Delivers Chocolate and Candy to 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll

Annual White House event highlights chocolate and candy's American heritage

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Confectioners Association (NCA) is partnering with the White House to help bring the 2026 Easter Egg Roll to life with chocolate and candy, providing treats from U.S. confectioners to families gathered on the South Lawn.

For generations, chocolate bunnies, jelly beans, and many other treats have been a familiar part of Easter baskets and springtime gatherings across the United States. These time-honored classics reflect the important role that chocolate and candy play in American culture, helping families celebrate special occasions, sweeten everyday moments, and create shared memories.

"The White House Easter Egg Roll and the chocolate and candy that fill Easter baskets are both cherished American traditions," said John Downs, president and CEO of NCA. "For generations, confectionery makers have helped bring Easter celebrations to life across the country, including at special events like the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. The confectionery industry remains a true American manufacturing success story, rooted in more than 250 years of craftsmanship and continuing to innovate the treats that families will enjoy for decades to come."

As part of its participation, NCA is providing chocolate and candy for attendees to collect at the event. NCA also created a family-friendly photo opportunity featuring a life-sized Easter basket display where guests will be able to capture pictures, along with distributing "Sweet Land of Liberty" stickers honoring the confectionery industry's deep American roots.

Additional Background Information:

Chocolate and candy are woven into the fabric of American life as an essential part of our celebrations, traditions, and shared history. For more than 250 years, the confectionery industry has crafted the treats we love, powered economic growth, and strengthened communities across the country. From local manufacturers to iconic brands, confectionery reflects the ingenuity, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit that define America's past, present, and future. More information is available at CandyUSA.com/SweetLand.

American consumers have a unique mindset when they enjoy chocolate and candy that is not present when interacting with other foods. People in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging just 40 calories and one teaspoon of added sugar per day, which includes special moments like Easter. Learn more at AlwaysATreat.com.

More information about the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll is available here.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA)

The National Confectioners Association is the voice of the U.S. confectionery industry. Our member companies create moments of joy with chocolate, candy, gum, and mints, drive $54 billion in retail sales, and add a little sweetness to life. NCA champions policies that help candy makers and other stakeholders in this unique category thrive while reminding consumers that chocolate and candy are treats. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact: Carly Schildhaus, [email protected]

SOURCE National Confectioners Association