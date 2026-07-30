New Research Highlights Systemwide Supply Chain Challenges in Move to Natural Food Dyes

NCA report finds successful transition will require time, investment, and a strong federal food safety framework

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New research conducted by RTI International examines what it would take to move the U.S. food supply from synthetic food dyes to naturally sourced alternatives, finding that such a transition would involve coordinated changes and investments across agriculture, manufacturing, and supply chains, along with policy analysis of uniform, science-based food safety standards.

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The report, Recoloring the U.S. Food Industry's Future, provides one of the first comprehensive analyses of the considerations involved in scaling naturally sourced food colors across the U.S. food system. Based on stakeholder interviews, market analysis, regulatory review, and scenario modeling, the report concludes that meaningful progress will require coordinated investment, realistic implementation timelines, and a nationally consistent, science-based regulatory framework. The findings provide policymakers, regulators, and industry stakeholders with new insight into the practical realities of transitioning to naturally sourced food colors and its implications for agriculture, manufacturing, supply chains, and consumers.

"This research makes clear that replacing synthetic food dyes is far more than a reformulation challenge - it's a supply chain transformation," John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. "The ingredients, agricultural capacity, manufacturing systems, and infrastructure needed to support this transition cannot be built overnight. Companies need regulatory certainty before they can make the long-term investments required to expand supply, strengthen domestic manufacturing, and ensure products remain safe, affordable, and available for consumers. That's why nationally uniform, science-based food safety standards are so important."

Among the report's findings:

Replacing synthetic food dyes affects far more than ingredients. Reformulation can impact shelf life, product performance, packaging, storage, shipping, and manufacturing processes.

Reformulation can impact shelf life, product performance, packaging, storage, shipping, and manufacturing processes. Many naturally sourced food colors depend on global supply chains. Several key ingredients are sourced primarily outside the United States, creating trade and sourcing challenges while presenting opportunities to expand domestic agriculture and processing capacity.

Several key ingredients are sourced primarily outside the United States, creating trade and sourcing challenges while presenting opportunities to expand domestic agriculture and processing capacity. Scaling supply will require significant time and investment. Farmers, ingredient suppliers, and manufacturers need regulatory certainty and realistic implementation timelines before making long-term investments needed to support product availability and affordability.

The report concludes that successfully transitioning to naturally sourced food colors will require coordination among policymakers, ingredient suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and agricultural stakeholders. It also finds that nationally uniform, science-based food safety standards are critical to reducing regulatory uncertainty, supporting interstate commerce, encouraging investment throughout the supply chain, and avoiding a patchwork of state laws that will make the transition more difficult and more expensive.

The National Confectioners Association supported the research to help provide policymakers, regulators, and the food industry with objective analysis as discussions continue around the future of food colors in the United States. By helping fill an important research gap, the report provides stakeholders with the information needed to make business and policy decisions grounded in science and informed by the practical realities of today's food system.

RTI International is an independent research institute leveraging objective and scientifically rigorous methods to conduct the research.

The full report, executive summary, stakeholder briefs, and additional resources are available at CandyUSA.com/NaturalColors.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA)

The National Confectioners Association is the voice of the U.S. confectionery industry. Our member companies create moments of joy with chocolate, candy, gum, and mints, drive $55 billion in retail sales, and add a little sweetness to life. NCA champions policies that help candy makers and other stakeholders in this unique category thrive while reminding consumers that chocolate and candy are treats. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact: Carly Schildhaus, [email protected]

SOURCE National Confectioners Association