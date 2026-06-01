Americans Celebrate America's 250th Birthday - and National Candy Month - With Chocolate and Candy

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans celebrate National Candy Month this June, this year's festivities come with a patriotic twist as the nation marks America's 250th birthday. Through the National Confectioners Association's Sweet Land of Liberty campaign, the confectionery industry is highlighting how chocolate and candy have been woven into the fabric of American celebrations and traditions for generations and showcasing confectionery as a quintessential American manufacturing success story. With NCA member companies manufacturing treats in all 50 states, the industry supports jobs and local economies from coast to coast.

Quotable: John Downs, NCA president & CEO, said:

"For as long as there has been a United States, there has been a U.S. confectionery industry – meaning that for generations, chocolate and candy have been a key part of the fabric of American celebrations. National Candy Month shines a spotlight on how these treats continue to bring people together, from national holidays to everyday moments across this Sweet Land of Liberty."

As summer gets underway, a new NCA survey shows that Americans are making the season sweeter with their favorite treats. From road trips to movie nights, chocolate and candy are part of the moments people love most – and June's National Candy Month is the perfect time to celebrate.

Summer traditions – enhanced: NCA's new survey shows Americans' top summer treats are chocolate, gummy candy, and hard candy, and they're enjoying them everywhere:

83% take their favorite treats on road trips

83% enjoy chocolate and candy at the movies (and yes – 78% of people admit to sneaking candy into movie theaters!)

80% include sweet treats in their Fourth of July celebrations

79% bring chocolate and candy on family vacations

73% enjoy confectionery products at picnics and barbecues

Taste of summer: When it comes to flavor, watermelon leads the way, followed by strawberry and tropical flavors. And for a classic summer staple, 69% of people say the perfect s'more starts with a golden brown marshmallow – and 56% of people will make theirs with milk chocolate.

A treat, not the main event: Americans understand candy is a treat, not a meal replacement or center of the plate food. People in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2–3 times per week, averaging just 40 calories and about one teaspoon of added sugar per day.

Celebrate with us: Get tips and inspiration at NationalCandyMonth.com, follow NCA on Facebook, X, and Instagram, and join the conversation using #NationalCandyMonth.

Media Contact: Carly Schildhaus, [email protected]

SOURCE National Confectioners Association