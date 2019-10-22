NCA Financial Named to Forbes 250 Wealth Advisors and Barron's 100 Independent Financial Advisors Lists

CLEVELAND, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NCA Financial Planners, a Cleveland-based, independent financial planning firm that oversees $1.3 billion of client assets, announced today that Kevin Myeroff, President and CEO, has been named to the Forbes Top 250 Wealth Advisors list. This honor comes concurrently with the announcement of NCA's listing on the Barron's Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors list and the inaugural Barron's Hall of Fame Advisors list.

NCA Financial Planners

The award-winning financial firm has appeared on the lists in the past but this year, Myeroff is highlighted in Forbes' 2019 Advisor Spotlight alongside four highly esteemed financial advisors from across the country representing large wire-house firms.

As the only Independent among them, Myeroff comments, "The team at NCA really loves what they do every day on behalf of clients. We have been acting as fiduciaries for over 30 years helping our clients send their children to college, retire and everything in between." NCA Financial Planners takes care of their clients' financial well-being by providing a wide range of comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services.

Myeroff and his team continue to be among an elite group of advisors included on the Forbes Top 250 Wealth Advisors and Barron's Top 100 Independent Financial Advisors lists since their inception in 2016 and 2007, respectively. According to Forbes, Myeroff and NCA Financial Planners is the #1 ranked independent advisor in Ohio.

Myeroff also appears as the Financial Commentator on NBC affiliate WKYC-TV Channel 3 News and WTAM 1100's Wills & Snyder morning radio program.

About NCA Financial Planners*

NCA Financial Planners is an independent, full-service financial planning firm in Cleveland, Ohio. For over 30 years, we have been helping clients achieve their financial goals. Our Financial Advisors work with you to put your children through college, retire when you want, and everything in between. We care not only about our clients' financial success, but also their personal success and well-being. Through the long-term investment we make in our staff, we create an environment of integrity, high capability, and creativity and motivation that allows us to exceed our clients' expectations. For more information: www.ncafinancial.com.

Contact:

