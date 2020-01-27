NCA Financial Planners and CEO Kevin Myeroff Named #1 Best-in-State Independent Wealth Advisor by Forbes

CLEVELAND, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NCA Financial Planners is proud to announce the firm and CEO, Kevin Myeroff, have been named to the 2020 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for the 3rd consecutive year. NCA is an independent financial planning firm based in Cleveland, OH that oversees $1.3 billion in client assets.

Forbes evaluated over 32,000 advisors across the country on industry experience, assets under management, compliance records, and advisors that demonstrate "best practices." Forbes then researched, interviewed and assigned a ranking within their respective states and markets. This year's list spotlights more than 4,000 top advisors across the country, which included 131 for the state of Ohio.

About NCA Financial Planners

NCA Financial Planners is an independent, full-service financial planning firm in Cleveland, Ohio. For over 30 years, we have been helping clients achieve their financial goals. Our Financial Advisors work with you to put your children through college, retire when you want, and everything in between. We care not only about our clients' financial success, but also their personal success and well-being. Through the long-term investment we make in our staff, we create an environment of integrity, high capability, and creativity and motivation that allows us to exceed our clients' expectations. For more information: https://www.ncafinancial.com/awards

Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. (RAA), Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through NCA Financial Planners. RAA is separately owned and other entities and/or marketing names, products or services referenced here are independent of RAA. RAA does not provide tax or legal advice. *Kevin Myeroff of NCA Financial is the recipient of this award. NCA Financial Planners, 6095 Parkland Blvd., Suite 210, Cleveland, OH 44124, (440) 473-1115, www.ncafinancial.com

Related Images

nca-financial-planners.jpg

NCA Financial Planners

SOURCE NCA Financial Planners

Related Links

https://www.ncafinancial.com

