NCA Financial Planners Named One of InvestmentNews' 2018 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers

CLEVELAND, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NCA Financial Planners, an independent, full-service planning firm located in Cleveland, Ohio, today has been recognized by InvestmentNews as one of its 2018 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers. The recognition program, which is in its inaugural year, identifies financial advisory firms that empower employees to provide clients with exceptional investment and financial planning services.

NCA Financial Planners was named among the Top 50 firms, based on employer and employee surveys that delved into everything from company culture, benefits, career progression options and more. In selecting it as a leading firm, InvestmentNews noted NCA's consistent focus on employee health and well-being, attention to new employee onboarding and cultural fit, combined with a conscious effort to provide employees with unique and positive experiences. This honor marks the most recent of many accolades bestowed upon the firm, including the significant distinction of being one of only 12 firms across the country named as a 2017 Barron's Independent Advisory All-Star.

"We're delighted to be recognized by InvestmentNews for our internal strengths and the intangibles to which few outside the firm are privy," said NCA Financial Planners CEO and president Kevin Myeroff. "Happy employees tend to provide excellent service, and that's one of the reasons we've focused our efforts on ensuring that NCA is a positive environment for all. Our rigorous hiring process helps to ensure that each team member represents an ideal cultural fit, and we're committed to subsequently providing unique experiences that make NCA an employer of choice. To date, this appears to be resonating – in fact, almost half of our advisers haven't worked elsewhere."

To support employees, Myeroff and his leadership team have implemented various health and well-being benefits, bringing massage therapists into the office to offer complimentary chair massages after a stressful tax season. To reward employees for their hard work, NCA has surprised employees each year with unexpected activities while attending educational conferences. In the past, this has included visiting the Grand Canyon or going to a Nashville recording studio to write and record a music video. In 2018, the firm went local, embarking on a private tour of the Quicken Loans Arena followed by lunch with a world-renowned chef. The company topped off that day by venturing behind the scenes at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

"InvestmentNews is pleased to introduce our readers to firms with supportive cultures where advisers can thrive and are empowered to provide their clients with the best possible investment and financial planning advice," said Suzanne Siracuse, vice president and publisher, InvestmentNews. "They are role models for other firms in the industry who are striving to improve their own human resource policies and practices."

InvestmentNews partnered with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to compile the survey and recognition program – a first of its kind for the financial advice industry. NCA Financial Planners will be recognized on May 15th at the first annual Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers Awards Luncheon at the University Club in Chicago.

To learn more about the InvestmentNews 2018 50 Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers, please go to investmentnews.com/BestPlacestoWork. To learn more about NCA Financial Planners, please go to ncafinancial.com.

About InvestmentNews

InvestmentNews is the leading source for news, analysis and information essential to the financial advisory community. Since 1998, our standard of editorial excellence and deep industry knowledge has allowed us to educate, inform and engage the most influential financial advisers. Through a weekly newspaper, website, newsletters, research, events, videos and webcasts, InvestmentNews provides exclusive and up-to-the-minute news, as well as actionable intelligence, that empowers financial advisers to serve their clients and run their businesses more effectively whenever, however, and wherever they need it.

The InvestmentNews headquarters are located in New York, with offices in Chicago and Washington D.C. InvestmentNews is part of Crain Communications, Inc.

About NCA Financial Planners*

NCA Financial Planners is an independent, full-service planning firm located in Cleveland, OH. Most Financial Advisors at NCA are CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERS ™ (CFP®) or are working toward their certification. Several of our advisors have additional designations, including three with CPA certifications. For more than 30 years, our Financial Advisors have worked with you to put your children through college, retire when you want, and plan for everything in between. Our relationship with our clients is long-term and goes beyond their financial goals.

At NCA, we focus on listening. We gather information from you in a three-step process that allows our team to get to know you personally while educating ourselves on what your goals and future objectives are. We present you with a comprehensive and customized plan and are available to you as needed throughout your journey.

NCA prides itself on creating an environment of integrity, high capability, creativity and motivation that allows us to exceed our clients' expectations. For more information, go to www.ncafinancial.com.

*Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services and Fixed and Traditional Insurance Services offered through NCA Financial Planners, a registered investment adviser not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.

About Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.

Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent financial advisor networks and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Royal Alliance is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has more than 1,800 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Jersey City. Royal Alliance was founded in 1969 and employs a client-driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit www.royalalliance.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advisors serving over 5,000 advisors and overseeing approximately $190 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the firm is mission-driven to support the heroic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients, offering securities and investment advisory services through its subsidiaries FSC Securities Corp., Royal Alliance Associates Inc., SagePoint Financial Inc. and Woodbury Financial Services Inc., as broker/dealers, registered investment advisors and members of FINRA and SIPC. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way.

