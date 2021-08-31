NCA Reveals Americans’ Top Three Favorite Halloween Treats

In a national online survey, NCA found that Americans prefer chocolate (60%) to non-chocolate (40%) in their trick-or-treat pumpkins, so it's no surprise that chocolate came in first place , followed closely by Americans' second choice: gummy candy . Americans' third choice is classic candy corn , and while there is some debate about the best way to enjoy this classic Halloween treat, most Americans say they enjoy the whole piece of candy corn at once (52%), while 31% of people start at the narrow white end and 17% of people start with the wider yellow end.

Some additional fun facts for the Halloween season:

82% of people – and 93% of young parents – plan to celebrate Halloween this year.

80% of Americans plan to trick-or-treat in 2021.

82% of people are confident they will find safe and creative ways to celebrate the Halloween season.

79% of Americans say they plan to fill a Halloween candy bowl this season.

About the Survey:

The national online survey was conducted by 210 Analytics on behalf of the National Confectioners Association. The research was fielded June 3-8, 2021, among a sample of 1,500 U.S. adults (18 years of age or older). The margin of error associated with the survey is 2.5% at the 95% confidence level.

