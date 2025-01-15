NCA Statement on Red Dye 3

National Confectioners Association

Jan 15, 2025, 10:50 ET

NCA Statement
"Food safety is the number one priority for U.S. confectionery companies, and we will continue to follow and comply with FDA's guidance and safety standards. Our consumers and everyone in the food industry want and expect a strong FDA, and a consistent, science-based national regulatory framework. We have been saying for years that FDA is the rightful national regulatory decision maker and leader in food safety."

Additional Background Information
What we've been saying:

  • For years, our industry has been calling for more transparency, more funding, and more staff resources for the FDA to continue fulfilling its mission, and it's time to put politics aside and work together to fund the FDA at levels that will allow it to continue this work.

What happened:

  • FDA's evaluation and risk assessment concluded that Red Dye 3 "meets the safety standard of a reasonable certainty of no harm required for a color additive."
  • However, FDA revoked the use of Red Dye 3 in food and drugs because of a legal requirement known as The Delaney Clause.

More information from the FDA

Media Contact: Elizabeth Kapolka

SOURCE National Confectioners Association

