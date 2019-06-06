NCA to Continue Growing nanoActiv® Business in an Environmentally Responsible Manner

PASADENA, Texas, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissan Chemical America Corporation recently named Rebecca Vanderslice to the role of Quality and Environmental Manager of its Pasadena production plant. Rebecca oversees quality control and ensures the company's operations are conducted in an environmentally responsible manner.

Rebecca completed her degree in chemistry at the University of Houston-Clear Lake. Before joining NCA, she spent three years as a Quality Assurance Chemist for production activities at Chusei USA in Pasadena. While working with Chusei USA, Rebecca had the opportunity to meet several Nissan employees during the construction of NCA's Pasadena plant. "I asked for a job with Nissan because I wanted the opportunity to join a company that I could grow with," says Rebecca. "NCA afforded the support of an established company but with the small size and growth potential of a startup."

In 1998, she joined NCA as its Quality Manager. Since then, she has made sure that the company lives up to the highest standards of quality and environmental compliance.

"NCA has always striven for excellence. When Becky joined the team, she took the business' focus on quality to the next level," says Director of Operations Keith Pace. "As an experienced member of our team, her role is essential for the continued success of an environmentally-conscious line of nanoActiv® products."

Moving forward, Becky looks to continuously improve all of NCA's management systems to the benefit of its employees, customers, and corporation.

About nanoActiv®

nanoActiv® solutions are high-efficiency intervention additives and methods—maximizing hydrocarbon production rates. The presence of patent-pending, surface-modified silicon dioxide nanoparticles means nanoActiv® solutions go further, work faster, and are effective longer, enabling higher volume hydrocarbon recovery.

For more information on nanoActiv®, visit www.nanoactiv.com.

About Nissan Chemical America Corporation (NCA)

Nissan Chemical America Corporation is a division of Nissan Chemical Corporation founded in 1887 as the first chemical fertilizer manufacturer in Japan. A forerunner in chemical innovations for more than 130 years, Nissan Chemical currently manufactures products for the chemical, agrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries and is a market leader in the production of nanomaterials for the automotive, coatings, electronics, and oil and gas recovery industries.

