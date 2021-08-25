NCAA Athletes Partner with CoachTube to Earn Money from Name, Image, Likeness by Producing Original Training Courses

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoachTube, the largest platform to teach and learn sports from the most notable names in coaching, today announced that it will now offer courses from top student athletes in a variety of sports. In turn, rising athletes finally have a lucrative way to earn money from their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) thanks to recent NCAA rule changes. College stars from powerhouse sports programs at Clemson, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, and Miami are already taking advantage of this NCAA shift.

CoachTube empowers coaches and top athletes to create courses online. We provide tools, technical support and guidance, so coaches can quickly and easily get content online. Spend less time marketing & more time coaching.

CoachTube's library includes nearly 5,000 courses from over 1,300 seasoned coaches and athletes, including top trainers from NCAA, NFL, and nearly every NBA team. CoachTube has helped those instructors collectively earn millions in revenue since launching. More than 10,000 courses are booked on the platform every month, featuring training across 50+ sports -- everything from football and basketball to e-sports and disc golf.

Dozens of hand-picked student athletes have joined the CoachTube platform at launch, including Kansas basketball and All Big 12 player Jalen Wilson , Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams , Clemson wide receiver EJ Williams, Georgia wide receiver Arik Gilbert , Northwestern consensus All-American safety Brandon Joseph , and Miami offensive lineman Zion Nelson . In addition to producing video channels meant to help younger players reach their full potential in the sport they love, collegiate athletes have access to all the training tools available on the platform, like a Q&A feature allowing trainees to ask specific questions about particular lessons, adding graphics and annotations to immersive videos, and more.

"The goal is to be the No. 1 revenue source for student athletes," said CoachTube founder and CEO Wade Floyd. "We built CoachTube to empower coaches and athletes to succeed, not exploit their brand for profit. I can't think of a better way for athletes to make money off their name, image, and likeness, than to teach what they love to those who look up to them."

Student athletes, like other instructors, have full control over managing their content, customers, and how their NIL is used. They set prices for both individual lessons as well as course bundles, which can include training manuals, quizzes, and 1-on-1 sessions in addition to videos. The company, which acts as a support team, foots the initial cost for producing high quality video lessons and allows student athletes to retain ownership of instructional content in exchange for collecting a fee for anything sold on its platform. CoachTube also gives them access to customer data and sales analytics to maximize both revenue and the impact of their promotional efforts.

"There couldn't be a better opportunity to grow my brand than partnering with CoachTube to share what I know," said FSU track & field star Trey Cunningham. "I wish there was content and expert training readily available when I was starting out hurdling."

"I created training courses because I wanted to demonstrate my knowledge of the game in a way that helps other student athletes like me get better," said Texas A&M women's basketball guard Kayla Wells. "CoachTube is a great platform with tools and useful data that lets me reach so many athletes easily."

CoachTube, which recently closed a new round of funding led by Tim Draper, plans to add dozens more notable student athletes across all sports and many top tier universities in the coming months. For a full list of student athlete courses , visit: coachtube.com/courses/student-athletes

