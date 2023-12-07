NCAA SCHOLARSHIP LIMIT CLASS ACTION INVESTIGATION: SILVER GOLUB & TEITELL LLP INVESTIGATING CLAIMS FOR DIVISION ONE SCHOLARSHIP ATHLETES

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Golub & Teitell LLP ("SGT")—a Connecticut-based plaintiffs' law firm with a national class action practice—is investigating whether the NCAA's scholarship restrictions violate federal antitrust law. Multiple class actions have recently been filed.

SGT believes that the NCAA's limitations on the value of Division 1 athletic scholarships and the number of athletic scholarships schools may provide to Division 1 athletes are illegal restraints on trade.

For example, the NCAA limits each Division 1 Football teams to granting a total of 85 scholarship to players each year. This arbitrary limitation negatively impacts potential football player attendees of schools by:

  1. forcing players to take scholarship offers at schools they would not otherwise attend but for the NCAA's illegal activity because their desired schools have no more scholarships to offer;
  2. forcing players to accept non-scholarship "walk-on" roles; and
  3. forcing players to accept "blue-shirt" roles to comply with year-over-year NCAA scholarship offer restrictions.

The NCAA also limits the value of each Division 1 athletic scholarship to the "Cost of Attendance" and bars schools from themselves compensating players beyond that amount.

The NCAA's limitations are enforced by its members schools, including the "Power 5" conference football teams, "Group of 5" conference football teams, and other NCAA Division 1 (FBS) Football conferences and teams with regards to the distribution of athletic scholarships. Similar restrictions exist for Division 1 Basketball programs and are likewise enforced by conferences and their member schools.

SGT believes these restrictions constitute illegal restraints of trade in violation of federal antitrust law.

If you are a current of former Division 1 football or basketball player and believe you were impacted by the NCAA' scholarship limits described above you can contact Silver Golub & Teitell LLP's attorneys by visiting our website at https://www.sgtlaw.com/cases/ncaa-scholarship-limit-investigation, by emailing SGT Associate Attorney Brett Burgs directly at [email protected], or by calling us at (203) 325-4491.

