nCamp Launching Campaign for Premium Outdoor Food Prep Knives

BALTIMORE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nCamp LLC, a Baltimore Maryland-based company, launched a Kickstarter Campaign to raise funding for the production of folding food prep knives designed for the outdoors. The campaign, intended to raise money for tooling, marketing and inventory, begins on October 6th, 2021.

Premium and Elite Folding Food Prep Knives Great for Outdoor Cooking - Pack Small. Adventure BIG!

There will be two levels of knives. The Premium-level knives have a light-colored beech wood handle, which was chosen for its durability and simplicity. These knives use 9Cr18Mov steel, which balances corrosion resistance, toughness and edge retention. The Elite-level knives have a dark-colored walnut handle which is both tough and beautiful. These knives have Damascus blades (wavy pattern made by layering 10Cr18Mov steel). These blades balance beauty, corrosion resistance and toughness, while maintaining a very sharp edge. Both the Premium and Elite knives include Chef and Santoku-style blades.

nCamp has a unique perspective on outdoor cooking, which is focused on elevating one's experience. The company's products are focused on real cooking, vs boiling water to pour into a pouch of freeze-dried ingredients. They currently have a line of outdoor gear that includes a Multi-fuel Stove, a Prep Surface and a coffee maker that makes espresso-style coffee. The knives are designed to complement the current product offerings.

According to co-founder Dan Cuffaro, "part of the enjoyment of beautiful places in nature is making a great meal and sharing the experience with others. Our goal was to create an excellent knife, designed to facilitate that activity."

Current folding knives are designed for survival or other utility purposes. However, they are rarely designed for food preparation. nCamp team members recognized that their premium outdoor knives just didn't work well when it came time to cook, which led them to begin exploring the opportunity. The design team began to analyze what makes a good food prep knife, while comparing designs to common folding knives. They conducted extensive ergonomic testing, which lead them to a new design focused on comfort, balance and quality.

Chef Ben Bebenroth, founder of the Spice Hospitality Group (www.spiceheadquarters.com) and avid outdoorsman stated that, when he cooks in the back country, "I'm often having to make a choice between my full chef knife with a blade protector or a pocket knife, and there's really nothing in between that, so these nCamp knives really fill a nice void in the market."

nCamp was founded in 2016 by Dan Cuffaro, an industrial designer and college professor, and John Cunningham, a product development executive, a duo with a passion for innovation and the outdoors.

The nCamp Kickstarter Campaign can be found at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ncamp/ncamp-food-prep-knife or you can visit the nCamp website at www.ncampgear.com. The campaign ends on November 5th, 2021.

contact: John Cunningham

mobile: 443-608-0472

email: [email protected]

