NCA's Halloween Central: Inspiring a Creative and Safe Halloween Season…One Treat at a Time

NCA worked with nutrition professionals and leaders in the public health community, seeking their advice and counsel on how to best support beloved Halloween traditions for both children and adults, resulting in the resources available at Halloween Central. Recently, a bipartisan group of 30 members of Congress requested that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provide guidance on how communities can safely celebrate Halloween this year, citing many of the concepts outlined on Halloween Central.

"With Halloween Central, we are inspiring parents to get creative as they balance the fun and enjoyment of the Halloween season with the uncertainty that many are experiencing nationwide," John Downs, president & CEO of NCA, said. "I look forward to seeing the fun, creative, and most importantly safe ways families and their friends develop new traditions to celebrate the Halloween season this year – and we hope that chocolate and candy will continue to play a part."

Americans are looking forward to the Halloween season to add some normalcy and joy to what has been a very serious and uncertain time. In a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of NCA, 74% of millennial moms and young parents say that Halloween is more important than ever this year.

