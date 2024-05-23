NCA's The Sweet Life Series Wins 11 Telly Awards

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Confectioners Association announced today that Season 2 of its streaming series The Sweet Life was recognized with 11 honors in the 45th Annual Telly Awards – making it one of the most-awarded single pieces of work in the entire contest.

What you need to know: The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies. 2024 was a record-breaking year for the contest, with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers.

What the experts are saying: John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said:

"The Sweet Life series is an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the hard-working people who make chocolate, candy, gum, and mints throughout the United States. As we celebrate them, we are thrilled that The Telly Awards has done the same for our series. Our 11 awards – four of which are People's Telly Awards, voted on by the general public – signal that chocolate and candy are as fun, unique, and relevant as ever."

What else you should know: The Sweet Life takes viewers behind the scenes of the $48 billion confectionery industry to explore the magic of candy making and celebrate the people who make America's favorite treats.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Sweet Life are streaming now at NCASweetLife.com .

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the $48 billion U.S. confectionery industry. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has made a commitment to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook , X and Instagram .

