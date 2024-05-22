NCC Development Limited and SEED-Homes Inc. Announce Partnership to Address the Housing Crisis in Nunavut

CALGARY, AB, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - NCC Development Limited (NCCD) is pleased to announce that concrete steps are being taken to address the housing crisis in Nunavut. But in this case, the steps are made out of steel. Affordable steel homes, in fact.

NCCD has placed an order with Calgary-based SEED-Homes Inc. (SEED) to supply NCCD with 6 modular homes for delivery this summer. This is just the first order of many for NCCD and SEED as the Nunavut housing crisis requires at least 3000 homes to address immediate housing needs.

SEED specializes in the design, manufacture, and assembly of highly-innovative steel homes. A SEED Home is designed around a central utility corridor. The corridor is made out of a solid steel skid; a similar structure that has been successfully used in the oil and gas industry for decades. All of the heavy appliances, utility equipment, kitchen, and bathrooms are aligned along and within this single corridor. SEED's approach to design keeps the weight of the home centralized and arranged along a length-wise configuration of the home. This allows the rest of the SEED Home's structure and walls to unfold and attach to the central corridor, thereby maximizing usable interior space, and minimizing physical size. This results in an overall physically-efficient home footprint, thereby reducing the shipping size of the home through the fold up design, and reducing the cost of shipping to the territory.

A SEED Home revolutionizes the way Nunavut communities will live. Ranging from a modest 400 to a majestic 1200 square feet, a SEED Home is beautifully modern, and constructed using incredibly resilient materials. They are designed to be manufactured off-site, and delivered to Nunavut communities via intermodal logistics and transport. What's more, solar panels can be fitted on the roof, and various internal features will be included to address the unique needs of Nunavut communities.

The first NCCD SEED order is for 6 homes that are 1152 square feet each.

NCCD chose SEED Homes because the fundamental design of the homes are well-suited for Nunavut communities and climactic conditions. Because the homes are made out of steel, they are highly resistant to harsh climates, are very low maintenance, and are highly robust. In addition, the homes can be installed above ground on screw-in piles, and have sloped roofs, ideal for the Nunavut geography and weather conditions.

"We are very excited to announce this partnership with SEED-Homes," says NCCD's President and CEO, Clarence Synard. "SEED's unique design, extensive use of resilient and recyclable materials, and the fact that the homes can literally be folded so that they can be shipped directly to the Nunavut region, will help us to quickly address the housing crisis."

"We look forward to working with NCCD to help solve the housing crisis in Nunavut. The SEED Home design is fundamentally different from all other offerings. Because even our largest home can be shipped intermodally, SEED Homes offers a unique solution to address the critical need pan-territorially. From the very beginning, SEED Homes are designed to be low-maintenance, affordable, and have beautifully functional interiors. Walls that fold into the central utility corridor, and using steel throughout, make all the difference. The future of living, unfolds," says SEED Homes CEO Steve Morgan.

