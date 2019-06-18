NCC Expands Cash Vault Services and Processing Deadlines For California Check Cashers

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Check and Currency (NCC) now offers cash vaulting and banking services for California Check Cashers (MSBs) operating in the greater Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego markets.

NCC's network of cash vaults enables Check Cashers to receive daily armored cash deliveries on Check Deposits.





NCC's Check Cashers can make deposits until 11:00 pm EST / 8:00 pm PST and Sundays until 11:00 pm allowing the fastest rotation of capital in the industry.

NCC's MSB clients receive:

"Next Day" funds availability

No limitations placed on the amounts or types of items deposited

Weekend deposits available Monday morning as cash

No long-term collateral requirements or Certificates of Deposit

Dishonored Items returned electronically

Redundant MSB banking partners

With this expansion, NCC now provides cash logistics in America's largest check cashing markets: California, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Florida and other key markets across the country.

NCC's nationwide cash vaulting allows their clients to rotate funds more efficiently, providing Check Cashers the ability to receive "next day" cash in their local markets.

Steve Bessen, NCC's Director of Sales, explains, "The MSB banking environment in California has dramatically changed over the past year due to bank mergers and continued MSB "de-risking" by the banking industry. NCC is pleased to offer comprehensive MSB banking services , including armored cash delivery, to the greater majority of California."

In addition to our cash vault services, NCC provides direct banking relationships through their partnership network of five MSB-friendly financial institutions with coverage across the United States. NCC's redundancy in banking relationships protects check cashers from the threat of bank discontinuance.

About National Check and Currency

NCC was established in 2007 in response to the acceleration of MSB bank discontinuance due to wholesale de-risking by major financial institutions. NCC has evolved into a compliance-centric financial services company leveraging state-of-the-art software technologies, extraordinary AML/BSA compliance, and stellar customer service. The focus of NCC is to safeguard affiliated financial institutions and MSB customers through a proactive approach to risk monitoring and robust compliance requirements.

