NCC Media and OpenAP Announce Advanced TV Partnership

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NCC Media, the national TV advertising sales and data-driven technology company, along with OpenAP, the national consortium of select television publishers, announced a new partnership today to further standardize audience-based TV buying across a greater share of the television ecosystem through the use of OpenAP's advanced audience segment definitions. This agreement simplifies and improves advertisers' ability to reach unified audiences across broadcast, cable and digital TV.

The agreement will allow national TV advertisers to utilize OpenAP's advanced audience segment definitions to seamlessly extend their campaigns to now include NCC's footprint of 85 million households through its full range of linear, VOD and addressable inventory. Today's initiative is the first of several new data and measurement programs the two companies are developing to support a more open ecosystem for comprehensive TV buying.

"The history of TV advertising is one of collaboration, with industry participants operating around a shared set of data and measurement standards as a way to drive success across the board," said Nicolle Pangis, CEO of NCC Media. "We are excited to join with OpenAP in the mission of building an open model for the new world of data-driven advanced TV advertising that will position the industry for even greater growth."

"Today's announcement represents the first major step in a transformative alignment between MVPDs and programmers," said David Levy, CEO of OpenAP. "Together, we can accomplish a lot more in our quest to create a sustainable ad-supported TV ecosystem that works for advertisers, publishers, and most importantly consumers. This is just the beginning of our partnership, and we're excited to continue to collaborate with NCC on new data and measurement initiatives in the near future."

About NCC

NCC Media is a national TV advertising sales and data-driven technology company with the mission of enabling advertisers to reach their audiences across the full range of TV and digital environments. With a commitment to constant innovation and growth, NCC Media is the best choice for brands, reaching 85 million households and their connected consumers. NCC Media is a joint venture between three of the largest cable operators in the US: Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications, Inc. and Cox Communications. For more information, please visit NCC Media at www.NCCMedia.com.

About OpenAP

Founded by a consortium of television publishers and operated by a leading, neutral third-party auditor, OpenAP simplifies audience-based media buying. Within our respective companies, we are at the forefront of the evolution of TV, creating advanced, data-driven products that help advertisers move beyond basic demographics and into advanced audience targeting. However, while demand for audience targeting has grown significantly, adoption has been limited by the industry's failure to make audience buying as transparent and easy as traditional guarantees. OpenAP was our response to a clear industry need that required collective action. For more information, visit www.openap.tv.

