NCC Media Continues Growth of Business Naming Two New SVPs

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NCC Media, the national television advertising sales, marketing and technology company owned by Charter Communications, Inc., Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), and Cox Communications, announced today two new Senior Vice Presidents: Frank LaPlaca, SVP, Corporate Development and Ari Turner, SVP, Sales Operations.

Reporting to NCC Media CEO Nicolle Pangis, Frank LaPlaca will lead Corporate Development for NCC, including spearheading strategic planning and inorganic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, corporate venturing, and strategic alliances.

Coming to NCC with over two decades of transaction experience spanning a variety of technology-based sectors, LaPlaca began his career on Wall Street covering the technology, media and telecommunications sector as an award-winning research analyst before launching an early stage technology fund investing in high-growth internet, communications infrastructure, and media start-ups. Later, as a Corporate Development Executive, LaPlaca successfully led the strategic transformation of several public companies through M&A activities, strategic partnerships, and diversifying the shareholder base from value to growth-oriented investors. LaPlaca completed the Executive Development Program at Wharton Business School and holds an MBA and BS in Finance from the University of Maryland.

Reporting to NCC Media President Andrew Ward, Ari Turner will be responsible for designing and deploying NCC's end-to-end sales operations platform supporting the company's full suite of multi-screen product offerings. Turner will also lead the successful execution of linear, digital & advanced targeted video advertising campaigns from RFP through billing and post-campaign reporting, and will oversee field, centralized support and operational teams across offices.

Turner is a proven media and advertising executive with experience partnering with sales, product, operations, and finance to deliver consistent ad sales results across all platforms and screens. He has held positions of increasing responsibility in sales and strategic operations, as well as corporate strategy at Fox Cable Sports. Most recently, at Xandr, Turner drove the Warner Media advertising merger/integration and established the company's current go to market strategy. Turner holds an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business and received his bachelor's degree from Syracuse University.

"As NCC Media continues to grow, we need senior leaders who both understand the landscape and know how to execute," said Nicolle Pangis, CEO of NCC Media. "Fittingly, Frank and Ari come to NCC with deep roots in emerging technology and tech integration. Each will play key roles as we extend the capabilities of our platform to encompass a broader range of intelligent advertising solutions."

Today's hiring announcement comes on the heels of NCC Media's recent partnership with OpenAP, the national consortium of select television publishers, to further standardize audience-based TV buying across a greater share of the television ecosystem through the use of OpenAP's advanced audience segment definitions.

About NCC

NCC Media is a national TV advertising sales and data-driven technology company with the mission of enabling advertisers to reach their audiences across the full range of TV and digital environments. With a commitment to constant innovation and growth, NCC Media is the best choice for brands, reaching 85 million households and their connected consumers. NCC Media is a joint venture between three of the largest cable operators in the US: Charter Communications, Inc., Comcast Corporation, and Cox Communications. For more information, please visit NCC Media at www.NCCMedia.com.

