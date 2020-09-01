NCCER and BYF Celebrate Careers in Construction Month in 2020

ALACHUA, Fla., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearheaded by NCCER and Build Your Future (BYF), the eighth annual Careers in Construction Month (CICM) will return this October. The campaign was launched to increase public awareness, inspire the next generation of construction craft professionals and make an impact on the perceptions of a career in construction. To date, 39 states have filed proclamation requests and are ready to begin celebrating rewarding careers and recognizing the men and women who build America.

Although construction offers job satisfaction, lucrative salaries and high skills, it is facing a critical shortage of workers. To help build a pipeline of talent, BYF is encouraging partnerships between industry and education this CICM.

In 2020, BYF is asking the construction industry to pledge their support and make a dedicated effort to connect with students during the week of October 19-23, both virtually or in-person.

For signing the pledge, companies will receive access to exclusive resources, including a website scavenger hunt, Tips and Tricks for Connecting with Schools guide and social media images.

Companies will also be entered into a drawing to win one of three $5,000 scholarships given to the construction craft training program of their choice. More information can be found at www.byf.org/CICM.

Special thank you to Associated Builders and Contractors Pelican Chapter, The Associated General Contractors of Virginia, Build Your Future Arizona, Build Your Future Missouri and Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation for being the first to pledge their support!

BYF has also released enhanced resources for educators and industry representatives to show how rewarding a career in construction can be, including an interactive Which Craft Pro Are You? quiz, four new trading cards, and video series such as Success Stories and Discover More. In addition, the sixth annual "I BUILT THIS!" video contest will be open for entries beginning October 1, 2020.

Proclaiming October as Careers in Construction Month is already gaining traction this year with the following states receiving their official proclamations: Alabama, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Tennessee.

In addition, the following have filed proclamation requests: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

To learn more, visit www.byf.org. For the latest news, infographics, stats and more, like www.facebook.com/BYFcampaign and follow www.twitter.com/buildyourfuture.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications to help develop skilled craft professionals NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

About Build Your Future – Build Your Future (BYF) is NCCER's national image enhancement and recruitment initiative for the construction industry. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of craft professionals by making career and technical education a priority in secondary schools, shifting negative public perception about careers in the construction industry and providing a path from ambition, to training, to job placement as a craft professional. BYF provides a number of resources to assist industry, education and military organizations in achieving these goals, including a parent and educator focused website: discover.byf.org. For more information, visit www.byf.org.

