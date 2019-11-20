NCCER and BYF Congratulate the Fifth Annual I BUILT THIS! Video Contest Winners

ALACHUA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NCCER and Build Your Future (BYF) are pleased to announce the winners of the fifth annual I BUILT THIS! video contest. With returning champions and new challengers, competition was tough this year with even bigger prizes at stake. Intended to help promote construction as an industry of choice, the contest showcases outstanding construction projects from the unique perspective of trainees, students and instructors.

NCCER and BYF are proud to congratulate the winners for all five categories: Jordan Stambaugh and Gavin Rouse of Carroll County Career and Technology Center (group secondary); Moshe Udy and Curtis Choi of ABC Southern California (group postsecondary); Joey Arrington of Carroll County Career and Technology Center (individual secondary); Russ Jackson of Southern Air (individual postsecondary); and Jose Torres, Virgilio Morales, Eddie Torres, Jose Gomez and Tony Rodriquez of Milby High School (People's Choice).

This year's winners will each receive an NCCER and BYF Swag Pack, Carhartt Legacy Deluxe Work Pack and Tool Belt, and $150 Visa gift card. Additional category-specific prizes include GoPro and accessories, DeWalt Gift Packages, Harbor Freight Tools gift cards and NCCER classroom book sets from Pearson. In total, more than $15,000 worth in prizes will be distributed.

Students, trainees and instructors from craft training programs were eligible to submit videos from October 1 – 31. Back by popular demand for the second year in a row, the People's Choice award was open for votes November 12 – 17. With nearly 4,500 votes cast, the Milby High School group took home the award with over 34% of the votes.

NCCER and BYF would like to thank the following organizations for their prize sponsorship of the 2019 contest: Carhartt, DeWalt, Harbor Freight Tools for Schools and Pearson. For more details and to see the winning videos, check out www.nccer.org/i-built-this.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum with portable credentials and to help address the skilled, construction workforce shortage. NCCER is recognized by the industry as the training, assessment, certification and career development standard for the construction and maintenance craft professional. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

About Build Your Future – Build Your Future (BYF) is NCCER's national image enhancement and recruitment initiative for the construction industry. Its mission is to recruit the next generation of craft professionals by making career and technical education a priority in secondary schools, shifting negative public perception about careers in the construction industry and providing a path from ambition, to training, to job placement as a craft professional. BYF provides a number of resources to assist industry, education and military organizations in achieving these goals. For more information, visit www.byf.org .

