NCCER Congratulates Central Arizona College on Bellwether Award

ALACHUA, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NCCER congratulates Central Arizona College (CAC) on their recent recognition as the 2020 Workforce Development winner for the prestigious Bellwether Award at the Community College Futures Assembly (CCFA) held in San Antonio, Texas.

CAC competed against nine other community colleges in the workforce development category. All finalists presented at the CCFA and a panel of national experts then selected one winner.

CAC's innovative project, Education at the Speed of Industry, is recognized for creating strategic alliances that promote community and economic development. The program details the successful partnership between Central Arizona College and Sundt Construction, Inc.

In the spring of 2016, Sundt Construction approached CAC to explore apprenticeship opportunities to meet the growing needs of commercial construction. Three months later, updated, approved and industry-vetted curricula was being offered in four craft pathways — structural welding, heavy equipment operation, pipefitting and industrial construction technology. Utilizing NCCER's curricula allowed for the quick program development and release since NCCER programs are competency-based at the modular level and flexible for customizations.

In addition, CAC and Sundt were able to deliver pre- and post-employment training that benefitted the students by providing them with national industry-recognized credentials. Prior to this partnership, CAC's program was dwindling with fewer than 10 students enrolled annually. This fall, the program reported 328 students enrolled and it has become the fastest growing program at CAC.

To download the associated how-to guide, "Education at the Speed of Industry," visit pathways.nccer.org/how-to-collaborate-industry-education.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum with portable credentials and to help address the skilled construction workforce shortage. NCCER is recognized by the industry as the training, assessment, certification and career development standard for the construction and maintenance craft professional. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

About CAC — For 50 years, Central Arizona College has been serving and educating the diverse communities of Pinal County. With five campuses and three centers located strategically throughout the county, CAC provides accessible, educational, economic, cultural, and personal growth opportunities for those of all ages.

