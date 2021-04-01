NCCER Launches Digital Credentials

ALACHUA, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After 25 years of credentialing, NCCER is launching a new era of credentials via digital badges. NCCER's online credentials are a modern way for craft professionals to display their industry knowledge and skills. Individuals who successfully complete NCCER modules, levels and crafts will earn industry-recognized credentials and can now share them digitally on social media platforms and display them on websites, online portfolios and email signatures.

"These badges are an innovative way for students, trainees and craft professionals to build their career paths visually," Jennifer Wilkerson, vice president – innovation and advancement at NCCER, said, "In addition, contractors can quickly identify the abilities they are looking for by referencing an individual's digital portfolio of skills. We are excited to partner with Credly for the opportunity to bring our industry these online credentials."

Through Credly, the digital credentialing leader, NCCER's credentials are transformed to a secure, digital representation of the knowledge and achievements trainees, students and craft professionals have earned. Credly's platform empowers individuals to establish their verified skills and certifications and to connect with learning and career opportunities.

"Skilled craft professionals are consistently among the most in-demand roles in the labor market, and finding qualified talent is ranked a top priority for employers across the construction industry," said Jonathan Finkelstein, CEO of Credly. "NCCER is a key component of the industry's workforce development efforts and is long regarded as the standard-setter for training, assessments, and certification. Their new digital credentials will help qualified talent connect with opportunities at scale and provide contractors a more thorough understanding of the range of competencies available on their job sites."

Displaying these credentials helps professionals show that they are dedicated to their craft and their skills are up to date. The program is made possible in part through the generous support of the Strada Education Network and JFF. For more information about NCCER's digital badges, visit www.nccer.org/badges.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum and assessments with portable credentials and certifications for skilled craft professionals. NCCER provides a comprehensive workforce development system that includes accreditation, training, assessment, certification and career development solutions for the construction and maintenance industries. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

About Credly — Credly is helping the world speak a common language about people's knowledge, skills and abilities. Thousands of employers, training organizations, associations, certification programs and workforce development initiatives use Credly to help individuals translate their learning experiences into professional opportunities using trusted, portable, digital credentials. Credly empowers organizations to attract, engage, develop, and retain talent with enterprise-class tools that generate data-driven insights to address skills gaps and highlight opportunities through an unmatched global network of credential issuers. Visit www.credly.com to learn more.

