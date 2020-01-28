NCCER Releases Updated Sheet Metal and Your Role in the Green Environment Curricula

ALACHUA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NCCER recently released the following revised curricula: Sheet Metal Levels 1 – 4 and Your Role in the Green Environment. Sheet Metal provides the latest in tool technology while Your Role in the Green Environment has been updated to meet version 4.1 of the U.S. Green Building Council's LEED rating system.

Updated for the first time since 2009, Sheet Metal includes information regarding computers and software used for sheet metal fabrication, estimating and construction documentation software, as well as 3D scanning. Specific training for field installers has been incorporated in modules "Field measurements, Calculations, and Fittings" (04301), "Using Construction Drawings in Sheet Metal" (04308) and "Sheet Metal Job Specifications" (04305). This curriculum now contains a multi-craft component with material from other NCCER craft curricula, including Welding, Mechanical Insulating and HVAC. Lastly, Sheet Metal Level 2 offers a large commercial drawing package to download for free.

Your Role in the Green Environment focuses on the Building Design and Construction (BD+C) rating system and provides information about additional green building rating systems, including Green Globes. Statistics throughout this curriculum have been updated to reflect current scientific research and details regarding potential tradeoffs, such as between environmental benefits and human health and safety, have been added.

A team of subject matter experts, representing both industry and academia, contributed to the development of the training curricula to ensure they meet or exceed industry standards. The authoring committee responsible for making these changes included 19 subject matter experts with representatives from the following:

Sheet Metal — Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Eastern Pennsylvania Lehigh Valley; ABC Florida Gulf Coast; ABC Greater Baltimore; ABC Keystone; ABC San Diego; Brian Cox Mechanical; Mississippi Construction Education Foundation; M. Nelson Barnes and Sons, Inc.; and RK Mechanical.

Your Role in the Green Environment — ABC Green Committee; ABC Northern California; Brazosport College; Flint Energy Services, Inc.; Flintco, LLC; University of Florida, M.E. Rinker, Sr. School of Construction Management; and Virginia Tech, Myers-Lawson School of Construction.

NCCER develops and distributes its curricula in partnership with leading textbook publisher Pearson and ensures that it complies with the Department of Labor's Office of Apprenticeship requirements for time-based training. Individuals who successfully complete these training programs through an NCCER Accredited Training Sponsor will earn industry-recognized credentials through the NCCER Registry System. To learn more about NCCER curricula and purchasing options, visit www.nccer.org/curricula.

About NCCER — NCCER is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) education foundation created by the construction industry to develop standardized curriculum with portable credentials and to help address the skilled construction workforce shortage. NCCER is recognized by the industry as the training, assessment, certification and career development standard for the construction and maintenance craft professional. For more information, visit www.nccer.org or contact NCCER customer service at 888.622.3720.

Contact: Jennifer Wilkerson

888.622.3720 x 6908

marketing@nccer.org

