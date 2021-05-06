NCCE's 50th Convention Goes Digital with JUNO

POST FALLS, Idaho, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JUNO, the service leader of virtual and hybrid platforms, recently served as the digital experience partner for the Northwest Council for Computer Education (NCCE). NCCE gathered its members online in new and different ways thanks to the tools available on JUNO, considered a must-have tech for connecting, engaging and growing event communities.

"With virtual," said NCCE Director of Operations Bobby Myers, "we are hoping to grow our attendance base beyond the Northwest region of the U.S. It was easier for some speakers to commit to an online session that required less time and no travel."

Leaning into the power of digital experiences is something with which NCCE is very familiar, as they educate teachers in school districts across the region in how to teach not just students but also their colleagues how to use technology in education. To that end, finding a virtual event solution that eliminated friction for tech-savvy members was key.

"With JUNO having the video feed built-in, not having to integrate a Zoom or Microsoft Teams; we wanted that one-stop-shop of a product, not just a platform that requires us to incorporate all these different things," Myers said. "I want to go to one place, understand the controls, and feel like I'm in the same room with somebody."

"When people are connecting and learning, we all win," said Josh Hotsenpiller, CEO of JUNO. "Our vision is to remove boundaries and friction for associations and brands to use this single digital experience platform for events, education, commerce and connections.

As more associations and event organizers learn about how to engage audiences online, JUNO is collecting resources to share and inspire. Myers has some advice for other associations planning virtual and hybrid events to do less. "Pare down what you think you need," Myers said. "Attendees had so many choices, maybe too many. The session rooms may have been fuller – which would be nicer for our speakers – if there were fewer content options."

