NCCI Annual Issues Symposium 2019 Golf Tournament Raises $30,000 to Support Kids' Chance

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is pleased to announce that its Annual Issues Symposium (AIS) 2019 golf tournament raised $30,000 to support Kids' Chance. Guy Carpenter sponsored the tournament. Attendees consider AIS to be the premier Thought Leadership event for senior executives in the workers compensation industry.

"We are so appreciative of the generosity of the participants and of course our sponsor, Guy Carpenter," said Bill Donnell, President and CEO of NCCI. "Kids' Chance is a tremendous organization with the same underlying purpose as the workers compensation industry itself—to be there when injured workers and their families need it most."

NCCI held the AIS 2019 golf tournament on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Grande Lakes, in Florida.

"Guy Carpenter is a proud sponsor of this great event, and we are honored to support Kids' Chance in their quest to make a significant difference in the lives of all children affected by a workplace injury," said John Trace, North America CEO of Guy Carpenter.

"Many thanks to NCCI for its continued support, and to Guy Carpenter for sponsoring this event," said Kevin Turner, president of Kids' Chance of America. "By coming together to raise both money and awareness, we increase our ability to make a difference in the life of a child whose family has been impacted by a workplace injury or fatality."



About NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

About Kids' Chance

Kids' Chance believes that we can make a significant difference in the lives of all children affected by workplace injuries by helping them pursue and achieve their educational goals. Our mission is to create a strong Kids' Chance presence in all 50 states by providing national visibility, financial support, and best practices to each Kids' Chance state organization, so they can provide scholarships to as many eligible students as possible. Collectively, Kids' Chance organizations have awarded 6,000 scholarships across the country, totaling over $18 million.

About Guy Carpenter

Guy Carpenter is a leading global risk and reinsurance specialist with more than 2,400 professionals in over 60 offices, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies, a leading global professional services firm in risk, strategy and people. Guy Carpenter's Workers' Compensation Specialty Practice delivers a powerful combination of broking expertise; trusted strategic, insurtech, and rating agency advisory services; and industry-leading analytics to meet the specific needs of its clients. Our suite of tailored solutions helps clients adapt to emerging opportunities and achieve profitable growth. For more information, visit www.guycarp.com and follow Guy Carpenter on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuyCarpenter.

