NCCI Partners with FoxyAI to Enhance Quality Control Process, Slashing QC Time by 50%

AI-Powered Solutions Enhance Efficiency and Reduce Costs for NCCI's Quality Control Workflow

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FoxyAI , a PropTech leader in real estate visualization and property intelligence, has officially announced its strategic partnership with NCCI , a provider of effective Risk Resolution Outsourcing (RRO) Solutions with actionable intelligence to mortgage servicers and other firms in the financial services industry for over 30 years. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the automation of quality control processes within the risk resolution industry.

NCCI, renowned for its comprehensive suite of services for financial institutions, including property inspections, occupancy verifications, onsite inspections, and loss mitigation solutions, has consistently led the way in guaranteeing precision and responsibility in risk resolution. Now, in collaboration with FoxyAI, NCCI continues to lead the industry by incorporating the latest AI-driven QC technology, FoxyAI's Quality Control Solutions .

As a result of this partnership, NCCI customers can now harness the power of FoxyAI's cutting-edge AI solutions to:

Streamline Quality Control: NCCI has reduced quality control time by an impressive 50%, enabling NCCI to expedite its processes while maintaining accuracy and reliability.

NCCI has reduced quality control time by an impressive 50%, enabling NCCI to expedite its processes while maintaining accuracy and reliability. Enhance Efficiency: Through FoxyAI's Computer Vision technology, NCCI gains access to an efficient photo-to-requirement validation process that eliminates manual efforts and the associated risk of human error.

Through FoxyAI's Computer Vision technology, NCCI gains access to an efficient photo-to-requirement validation process that eliminates manual efforts and the associated risk of human error. Cut Costs: By automating quality control tasks, NCCI can significantly reduce overhead expenses, making their operations more cost-effective and their human capital more efficient.

"Our continuing search for the most innovative partners to allow us to continue to meet the changing needs of our customers has brought FoxyAI to our attention,," said Matthew Preuss, President of NCCI. "By integrating FoxyAI's innovative Quality Control Solutions into our existing risk resolution outsourcing solutions, we can now deliver faster, more efficient, and cost-effective services to our clients, reinforcing our commitment to excellence."

This strategic partnership between FoxyAI and NCCI highlights the transformative potential of AI-driven solutions in optimizing quality control workflows, reducing operational costs, and improving overall efficiency in the risk resolution outsourcing industry.

Vin Vomero, Founder and CEO of FoxyAI, adds, "We are thrilled to collaborate with NCCI, a respected leader in the risk resolution outsourcing sector. Our advanced AI solutions will empower NCCI to deliver even more efficient and cost-effective services to their clients, further cementing their reputation for excellence."

For more information about partnering with FoxyAI, please contact [email protected].

About FoxyAI

Founded in 2018, FoxyAI is the leading proptech in real estate visualization and property intelligence. The company utilizes artificial intelligence and computer vision to convert everyday real estate photos into actionable data. FoxyAI's suite of Property Intelligence tools, all available through its API, can instantly compute quality and condition, valuations, renovation costs, detect objects and materials, and much more. For additional information on FoxyAI, visit https://foxyai.com/ .

About NCCI

NCCI is a certified Minority Owned Business (MBE) established in 1992 to be a nationwide provider of Risk Resolution Outsourcing (RRO). Using both expert human resources and robust technology, NCCI provides customized, client-centered and compliance-focused outreach and verification solutions that produce actionable intelligence. These solutions leverage compliance-driven processes and protocols to strategically resolve risk for its clients. A number of outreach and verification solutions are available from the company for a range of industries, including Auto Finance Companies, Financial Institutions, Mortgage Servicers, Credit Unions, Medical Providers and Government Agencies. For more information, visit the company online at https://www.nationalcreditors.com/.

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Silva

jacqueline@silvacommunications.com

(917) 880.2464

SOURCE FoxyAI