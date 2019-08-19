NCCI Releases Its Countrywide Court Case Update

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) released its Countrywide Court Case Update providing a look at some of the cases and decisions monitored by NCCI's Legal Division that may impact workers compensation across the US. This August 2019 edition contains updated information on cases reported in previous editions and presents new cases and decisions.

"The Countrywide Court Case Update provides our stakeholders a view into what's happening across the country's legal system, specific to workers compensation," said Bill Donnell, president and CEO of NCCI. "It brings valuable insight for carriers, regulators, and many others who rely on our research."

In this report you will learn about court cases regarding:

Workers compensation exclusive remedy

Challenges to state adoption of third-party guides

Developments in marijuana

Air ambulance reimbursement: state vs. federal law

Other federal and state developments

To read the full report, click here.

