NCCI Reveals Top Workers Compensation Insurance Concerns for 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NCCI recently surveyed more than 100 workers compensation insurance executives on what is top of mind for the industry. Conducted annually for more than two decades, the survey highlights some of the key considerations for the new year.

"While the survey results are not surprising, they offer a deeper look into the critical issues facing our industry," said Bill Donnell, President and CEO of NCCI. "The workers compensation landscape continues to evolve and NCCI is committed to providing timely and relevant insights to system stakeholders."