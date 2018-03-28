NCCI's Annual Issues Symposium 2018 Golf Tournament to Support Kids' Chance

"Kids' Chance is making a meaningful difference in the lives of children whose parent has suffered a serious work-related injury or death by providing funds for college. NCCI is excited to support this organization through our annual golf tournament," said Bill Donnell, president and CEO of NCCI. "And we couldn't have done it without the generous sponsorship from JLT Re."

The AIS 2018 golf tournament will be held on May 16, 2018, at the Grand Cypress Orlando Golf Club in Florida. You can find more information about the tournament on ncci.com.

"As a longtime sponsor of NCCI's Annual Issues Symposium, and this year's key sponsor for the AIS 2018 golf tournament, JLT Re is proud to support Kids' Chance and its work in making a difference in the lives of children affected by a workplace injury," said Ed Hochberg, CEO of JLT Re (North America) Inc.

"I am truly grateful for the work NCCI does on behalf of Kids' Chance," said Kevin Turner, incoming Kids' Chance of America president. "They were one of our earliest supporters, and continue to raise not only funds, but awareness, at the state and national levels."

About Kids' Chance

Kids' Chance believes that we can make a significant difference in the lives of all children affected by workplace injuries by helping them pursue and achieve their educational goals. Our mission is to create a strong Kids' Chance presence in all 50 states by providing national visibility, financial support, and best practices to each Kids' Chance state organization, so they can provide scholarships to as many eligible students as possible. Collectively, Kids' Chance organizations have awarded 6,000 scholarships across the country, totaling over $18 million.

About JLT Re

JLT Re is a market leader for Workers' Compensation with a dedicated practice group for this segment. JLT Re's portfolio consists of over 70 clients and includes regional/super regional companies, large global/national companies, numerous State funds, and specialist mono-line WC writers. Our 'on-the-ground' knowledge of the North American Workers' Compensation marketplace allows us to address our client's business needs, at any level, including world-class traditional and non-traditional reinsurance solutions.

About NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

