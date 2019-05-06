NCCI's Annual Issues Symposium 2019 Golf Tournament to Support Kids' Chance

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) announces that its Annual Issues Symposium (AIS) 2019 golf tournament will support the Kids' Chance charity and Guy Carpenter will sponsor the event.

"Kids' Chance is making a meaningful difference by providing funds for college to children whose parent has been injured or killed on the job," said Bill Donnell, president and CEO of NCCI. "NCCI is excited to support this organization through our annual golf tournament for the second year. And we couldn't have done it without the generous sponsorship from Guy Carpenter."

NCCI will hold its AIS 2019 golf tournament on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Grande Lakes, in Florida. You can find more information about the tournament on ncci.com.

"Guy Carpenter is proud to sponsor this tournament, in support of Kids' Chance, an organization dedicated to changing the lives of children impacted by a workplace injury," said John Trace, CEO of Guy Carpenter.

"We are extremely grateful for the support of our dedicated partners and sponsors, such as NCCI and Guy Carpenter," said Kevin Turner, President of Kids' Chance of America. "These relationships help propel us toward the future we envision in which no student is denied an education due to financial constraints from a parental workplace injury or fatality."

About NCCI

Founded in 1923, the mission of the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI) is to foster a healthy workers compensation system. In support of this mission, NCCI gathers data, analyzes industry trends, and provides objective insurance rate and loss cost recommendations. These activities—combined with a comprehensive set of tools and services—make NCCI the source you trust for workers compensation information.

About Kids' Chance

Kids' Chance believes that we can make a significant difference in the lives of all children affected by workplace injuries by helping them pursue and achieve their educational goals. Our mission is to create a strong Kids' Chance presence in all 50 states by providing national visibility, financial support, and best practices to each Kids' Chance state organization, so they can provide scholarships to as many eligible students as possible. Collectively, Kids' Chance organizations have awarded 6,000 scholarships across the country, totaling over $18 million.

About Guy Carpenter

Guy Carpenter is a leading global risk and reinsurance specialist with more than 2,400 professionals in over 60 offices, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC), a leading global professional services firm in risk, strategy and people. Guy Carpenter's Workers' Compensation Specialty Practice delivers a powerful combination of broking expertise; trusted strategic, insurtech, and rating agency advisory services; and industry-leading analytics to meet the specific needs of its clients. Our suite of tailored solutions helps clients adapt to emerging opportunities and achieve profitable growth. For more information, visit www.guycarp.com and follow Guy Carpenter on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuyCarpenter.

NCCI Media Contact

Dean W. Dimke, Public Relations and Communications Director

Dean_dimke@ncci.com

(561) 685-9335

SOURCE National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI)

