NCCN 2020 Annual Conference to Examine Advances in Cancer Care and Emerging Issues in Oncology

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. and ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cancer care providers will gather in Orlando on March 20-22 for the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) 2020 Annual Conference: Celebrating 25 Years of NCCN. The three-day, in-person conference features more than 30 educational sessions on state-of-the-art practices in cancer care. Leading experts from NCCN's 28 Member Institutions will present on new and emerging therapies, keys to optimization and implementation of treatment, and best practices in delivering oncology care across the continuum.

"Cancer care has evolved dramatically since NCCN was founded 25 years ago," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "We've seen impressive reductions in mortality rates for some cancer types, while we're just starting to scratch the surface for others. There are more treatment options than ever before, and guidelines are essential for staying up-to-date on the latest evidence. This conference serves to educate health care providers on how to optimize cancer management by applying current standards and key updates from the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®), to evaluate emerging novel therapeutic agents and strategies, and to improve collaboration across the oncology care team."

More than 1,500 attendees will learn the latest in global cancer prevention efforts, with a keynote session titled: Strategies for Prevention and Control of Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)-Associated Cancers. The majority of all HPV-related cancers could be prevented with a vaccination, but there are significant barriers to overcome. This interactive session will examine issues surrounding HPV-associated malignancies and explore strategies for encouraging appropriate prevention and screening. The session will be moderated by Wui-Jin Koh, MD, Chief Medical Officer for NCCN, and include a multi-stakeholder panel of experts:

Lillian R. Kreppel , HPV Alliance

, Shivan J. Mehta , MD, MBA, MSHP , University of Pennsylvania

, Mark H. Sawyer , MD , Rady Children's Hospital San Diego

, Julie S. Torode , PhD , Union for International Cancer Control (UICC)

, Susan T. Vadaparampil , PhD, MPH, Moffitt Cancer Center

Clinical sessions will present the latest updates in the management of various cancer types, including:

Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Bladder Cancer

Breast Cancer (both early stage and metastatic)

Colon Cancer

Endometrial Cancer

Gliomas

Head & Neck Cancers (HPV-associated)

Kidney Cancer

Lung Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Rectal Cancer

New this year, the conference will feature morning Interesting Case Review sessions in which panels of experts will discuss specific patient cases. The conference will also tackle topics where there are differing perspectives including a panel on controversies in cancer risk assessment and management of hereditary cancers, a debate on optimal first-line therapy for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and an emerging issues roundtable discussion on Cancer Care in an Election Year. That roundtable will focus on different health care policy proposals and their potential impact on oncology care delivery. It will also examine the top policy decisions that could have the greatest impact on outcomes and coverage for people with cancer. The roundtable will be moderated by Clifford Goodman, PhD, of The Lewin Group, and include the following participants representing a variety of viewpoints:

Keysha Brooks-Coley , MA , American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

, Lee Newcomer , MD, MHA , Lee N. Newcomer Consulting

, Ted Okon , MBA , Community Oncology Alliance

, John O'Shea , MD , The Heritage Foundation

, Kavita Patel , MD, MS, The Brookings Institution

This year also includes the addition of best practices sessions focusing on incorporating patient-reported outcomes, implementing clinical trials in the community setting, adopting a value-based payment model, navigating the changing reimbursement environment, and the role of biosimilars in oncology.

The NCCN Nursing Program: Advancing Oncology Nursing™, specifically intended for oncology nurses, will take place on March 19. For fellows, there are new opportunities for learning from, and interacting with, established oncology experts through a complimentary educational program on March 19, with a networking reception immediately following. Innovative data will be presented as part of the NCCN Oncology Research Program's General Poster Sessions on March 20 and 21 and Oral Presentations on March 22. The General Poster Session will include the addition of two expert-guided tours, with question-and-answer sessions for the first time this year.

The conference will also commemorate NCCN's 25th anniversary year with a celebration event and interactive timeline display.

Visit NCCN.org/conference for more information and a complete list of speakers, and join the conversation online with the hashtag #NCCN2020.

