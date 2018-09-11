NCCN and Lilly Support Quality Improvements for Gastric Cancer Care

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. and INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE : LLY ) are collaborating to seek proposals for improving care for gastric and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer patients in the United States. Healthcare institutions, professional organizations, advocacy groups, and other organizations working to improve the quality of care for this patient population are invited to apply.

"We're particularly interested in projects that address gaps in clinical care through interventions that are easily scalable, reproducible, and implementable across various diverse oncology practice settings," said Susan Most, RN, MBA, Director, Clinical Operations, NCCN ORP. "This request for proposals seeks to identify and ameliorate some of the challenges faced by people with gastric/GEJ cancer and their healthcare providers. We hope the results from these projects can be quickly disseminated to other practices and settings to rapidly improve delivery of cancer care."

There are multiple factors that contribute to the complexity of treating gastric cancer, which is also known as stomach cancer. Difficulties include managing treatment and disease-related side effects, nutritional concerns, psychological distress and anxiety, employment re-entry, and financial burden. Additionally, it's crucial to make sure patients and caregivers are provided with the resources and education needed to ensure informed, shared decision-making.

"Gastric cancer is a leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally, and Lilly is deeply committed to patients with this aggressive disease," said Maura Dickler, MD, Vice President of Late Phase Development, Lilly Oncology. "We are proud to collaborate with NCCN in furthering our efforts to improve care and provide support for people living with gastric and GEJ cancer."

The Request for Proposals (RFP) will focus on the following areas of emphasis:

1. Opportunities for innovative programs, tools, technologies and clinical pathways or platforms to improve:

Adherence to evidence-based medicine guidelines, including, when appropriate, choosing systemic regimens based on current, best practices for the treatment of gastric/GEJ cancer.

Collaboration between comprehensive cancer centers and community hospitals.

Patient safety during treatment and patient adherence to treatment.

Holistic and integrative or evidence-based complementary medicine support programs around nutrition, physical activity, psychosocial counseling, financial counseling, and other areas of need.

Multidisciplinary collaborations within the community setting, including partnerships with businesses and foundations.

2. Opportunities to address gaps in clinical practice (including clinician, patient, healthcare system, financial, and organizational factors) through improving:

Healthcare professional competencies (excluding requests for Continuing Medical Education grants).

Healthcare system-based management.

Patient oriented solutions.

External factors that impact patient care and clinical outcomes.

The NCCN ORP — which supports scientifically meritorious research studies at NCCN Member Institutions and other cancer centers — will oversee application review and evaluation. A committee led by NCCN and including a medical representative from Lilly will determine which proposals will receive funding. Funding will be provided by Lilly.

The RFP letter-of-intent deadline is October 24, 2018. Visit NCCN.org/ORP for more information.

About Lilly Oncology



For more than 50 years, Lilly has been dedicated to delivering life-changing medicines and support to people living with cancer and those who care for them. Lilly is determined to build on this heritage and continue making life better for all those affected by cancer around the world. To learn more about Lilly's commitment to people with cancer, please visit www.LillyOncology.com.

About Eli Lilly and Company



Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and newsroom.lilly.com/social-channels.



P-LLY

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network



The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), a not-for-profit alliance of 27 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education, is dedicated to improving the quality, effectiveness, and efficiency of cancer care so that patients can live better lives. Through the leadership and expertise of clinical professionals at NCCN Member Institutions, NCCN develops resources that present valuable information to the numerous stakeholders in the health care delivery system. As the arbiter of high-quality cancer care, NCCN promotes the importance of continuous quality improvement and recognizes the significance of creating clinical practice guidelines appropriate for use by patients, clinicians, and other health care decision-makers.

The NCCN Member Institutions are: Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, Omaha, NE; Case Comprehensive Cancer Center/University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center and Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute, Cleveland, OH; City of Hope National Medical Center, Duarte, CA; Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center | Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Boston, MA; Duke Cancer Institute, Durham, NC; Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA; Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT; Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center/Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, Seattle, WA; The Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, Baltimore, MD; Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, Chicago, IL; Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, Phoenix/Scottsdale, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, and Rochester, MN; Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY; Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL; The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, Columbus, OH; Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Buffalo, NY; Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital/The University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN; Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford, CA; University of Alabama at Birmingham Comprehensive Cancer Center, Birmingham, AL; UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, La Jolla, CA; UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center, San Francisco, CA; University of Colorado Cancer Center, Aurora, CO; University of Michigan Rogel Cancer Center, Ann Arbor, MI; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX; University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, Madison, WI; Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville, TN; and Yale Cancer Center/Smilow Cancer Hospital, New Haven, CT.

Clinicians, visit NCCN.org. Patients and caregivers, visit NCCN.org/patients. Media, visit NCCN.org/news. Follow NCCN on Twitter @NCCNnews and Facebook @National.Comprehensive.Cancer.Network.

