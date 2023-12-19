NCCN Announces Funding for Research on Multiple Myeloma Treatment

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network's Oncology Research Program selects projects to evaluate the effectiveness of elranatamab in the treatment of multiple myeloma.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP) today announced grants awarded to support clinical studies that will evaluate the efficacy and safety of elranatamab in the treatment of multiple myeloma. Funding will be provided through support from Pfizer Global Medical Grants.

Globally, there are approximately 176,000 new cases and 117,000 deaths annually attributed to multiple myeloma. Multiple myeloma patients typically cycle through many lines of treatment, as resistance develops to preceding regimens. Elranatamab is a BCMA-directed bispecific antibody that was recently granted accelerated approval by the FDA. The registrational study evaluated the efficacy and safety of elranatamab monotherapy in patients with relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma after prior treatment with at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one anti-CD38 antibody.

"The aim of this initiative is to fund studies that will expand the growing body of evidence on the use of elranatamab to help advance treatment of patients with multiple myeloma," explained Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "Congratulations to these dedicated investigators. Their research will help further our understanding of how to optimize care for people with multiple myeloma."

The projects selected for approval are:

David Avigan, MD, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

NCCN Pfizer Investigator-Sponsored Research Project to Evaluate the Effectiveness of a Personalized Cancer Vaccine in Conjunction with Elranatamab in the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma

Ah- Reum Jeong , MD, UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center

Phase II MRD Adapted Study of Elranatamab in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Michael Slade, MD, Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine Measurable Residual Disease-Guided Post-Transplant Elranatamab Maintenance Using Peripheral Blood Clonotypic Mass Spectrometry

Attaya Suvannasankha, MD, Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center and Richard L. Roudebush Veterans Administration Medical Center Response-guided Treatment Discontinuation of Elranatamab in Frail/Elderly Patients



Proposals were peer reviewed by a Scientific Review Committee, which consisted of leading expert oncologists from NCCN Member Institutions. The selected projects are set to be completed within five years. Approximately $5 million in funding will be provided across all grants.

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improve the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, and clinical research and quality improvement projects in oncology at NCCN Member Institutions. In an effort to improve collaboration in cancer research, the NCCN ORP also maintains a shared resources website, an informed consent database, and points to consider on the best practices for biorepositories, registries, and databases. For more information, visit NCCN.org/orp.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care so all patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information.

