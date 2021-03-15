NCCN Announces New Biosimilars Research Projects in Oncology in Collaboration with Pfizer

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) Oncology Research Program (ORP), in collaboration with Pfizer Inc., announces ten projects have been chosen to receive funding to support innovative approaches to improve the processes related to appropriate biosimilar adoption in oncology.

The selected organizations and research projects are:

American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc., ASCO's PracticeNET Learning Network

Analysis of Biosimilar Utilization and Perspectives within ASCO's PracticeNET Learning Network

Baptist Memorial Hospital Tipton

Adoption of Biosimilars in Oncology

Cancer Support Community

Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Biosimilars – Researching Oncology Patient and Caregiver Perceptions

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Optimize Systemic Platform to Assure Quality, Value and Evidence-Based Decision Making on Biosimilar Products Use in Oncology Patients

City of Hope Medical Foundation

Challenges to Biosimilar Adoption in Community Oncology Due to Diverse Payer Preferences for Different Biosimilar

Houston Methodist

Impact of Discordant Preferred Drug Status between Hospitals and Payers for Chemotherapeutic Biosimilars

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Identifying Best Practices in Biosimilar Implementation

University of Illinois at Chicago

Developing a Human-Centered Information Packet to Increase Trastuzumab Biosimilars Uptake

The University of Texas at Austin

Biosimilar Optimization in Community Oncology Practice

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Developing a Clinical Decision Support Tool for Biosimilar Use in Oncology

"This research highlights NCCN's commitment to exploring new avenues for increasing the availability of affordable, effective treatment options in oncology," said Wui-Jin Koh, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NCCN. "These projects will help us to determine best practices for using biosimilars—when safe and appropriate—and how to educate providers and patients about them."

The NCCN ORP fosters innovation and knowledge discovery that improves the lives of people with cancer and supports preclinical, translational, clinical research and quality improvement projects in oncology. For more information, visit NCCN.org/ORP.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.

