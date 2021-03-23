NCCN Announces UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center as 31st Member Institution

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) today announced that its Board of Directors has voted to elect University of California (UC) Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center as its newest Member Institution. UC Davis joins 30 other leading academic cancer centers from across the United States that work together to improve and facilitate quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives.

"We are very happy to welcome UC Davis into our network of highly-respected institutions devoted to improving outcomes for people with cancer through transparent, evidence-based, expert recommendations and education," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "UC Davis leverages strengths in innovative cancer care models and technologies, precision therapeutics, transformative imaging, and mitigation of cancer risks and disparities to reduce the cancer burden in their region and beyond. The physicians, scientists, and public health experts at UC Davis share NCCN's commitment for making cancer discoveries and delivering them quickly to patients."

UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center is the only National Cancer Institute-designated center serving the Central Valley and inland Northern California, a region of more than 6 million people. Its specialists provide compassionate, comprehensive care for more than 15,000 adults and children every year and access to more than 150 active clinical trials at any given time. Its innovative research program engages more than 225 scientists at UC Davis who work collaboratively to advance discovery of new tools to diagnose and treat cancer. Patients have access to leading-edge care, including immunotherapy and other targeted treatments. Its Office of Community Outreach and Engagement addresses disparities in cancer outcomes across diverse populations, and the cancer center provides comprehensive education and workforce development programs for the next generation of clinicians and scientists.

"We are extremely pleased to become a member of NCCN, collaborating with many of the nation's leading cancer centers in enhancing and facilitating exceptional cancer care," said Primo "Lucky" Lara, Jr., MD, Director, UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center. "It is truly an honor to be part of such an impactful alliance."

As part of NCCN, UC Davis will now appoint subject matter experts to join more than 1,600 multidisciplinary members across 60 panels responsible for more than 80 NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) covering most types of cancer as well as prevention and supportive care. These evidence- and expert consensus-based recommendations are updated continuously through a completely transparent process and are considered the gold standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management. The clinical recommendations are also available in non-medical terms through the library of NCCN Guidelines for Patients® to empower people with cancer and their caregivers to better understand their management and participate in shared decision making. Both the clinical and patient guidelines are available for free for non-commercial use at NCCN.org or via the Virtual Library of NCCN Guidelines® app.

NCCN was originally founded in 1995 with 13 Member Institutions. Learn more about the organization's growth across a quarter century at nccn.org/annualreport.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.

