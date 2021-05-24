NCCN Annual Award Honors Dr. Mary Daly for Key Contributions to Guidelines Program; Recognizes Meetings Department Director with Staff Award

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) announced Mary B. Daly, MD, PhD, FACP—professor in the Department of Clinical Genetics and director of the Risk Assessment Program at Fox Chase Cancer Center—as the 2021 recipient of the annual Rodger Winn Award. Every year, the non-profit alliance of leading cancer centers honors a member of an NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) Panel for their leadership, drive, and commitment to the development and maintenance of evidence-based, expert consensus treatment recommendations. Dr. Daly was selected for her significant contributions as founding chair of the NCCN Guidelines® Panel for Genetics and Familial High-Risk Assessment: Breast, Ovarian, and Pancreatic, as well as being a former member of the Breast Cancer Risk Reduction Panel and the Breast Cancer Screening and Diagnosis Panel.

"Throughout her career, Mary has been a pioneer in developing multidisciplinary care for people at increased genetic risk for cancer," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "It is with her leadership in the quickly-evolving practice of hereditary cancers that the genetic and familial high-risk guidelines have become a key resource used daily by the cancer genetics community."

The Rodger Winn Award is named for the medical oncologist who oversaw the development of the first generation of NCCN Guidelines with an insistence on evidence-based practices combined with timely updates.

"I had the opportunity to know Rodger early in my career, and his example has always been a guiding force for me. He understood what kind of guidance healthcare providers needed in the care of their patients and helped to establish the model of scientific rigor which has characterized NCCN since its inception," said Dr. Daly. "I have had the good fortune to work with the experts in the field on this panel and to contribute to the adoption of evidence-based algorithms for assessing and managing hereditary cancer risk. It has been such an honor to chair the NCCN Guidelines Panel for Genetics and Familial High-Risk Assessment: Breast, Ovarian, and Pancreatic over the years."

NCCN also recognizes a key staff member every year in honor of one of the organization's founding employees, Pat Daulerio. The 2021 Pat Daulerio Award went to Mark Geisler, Director, NCCN Conferences and Meetings. Geisler and his team met the challenge of a particularly turbulent year in meeting planning with the same high level of excellence and spirit he and his department show every year, allowing NCCN to continue providing leading-edge continuing education activities, guideline panel update meetings, patient webinars, and other offerings, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both award recipients, along with countless others, play pivotal roles in advancing NCCN's mission of improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives.

