NCCN Maintains Qualification as CMS-Approved Provider-Led Entity for the Development of Imaging Appropriate Use Criteria

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®), an alliance of 31 leading cancer centers, has again qualified as a provider-led entity (PLE) for the Medicare Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) Program by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the nation's largest health payer. NCCN earned its initial qualification in 2016 when CMS launched the new program to increase the rate of appropriate advanced diagnostic imaging services provided to Medicare beneficiaries. NCCN was recognized as one of the first groups qualified to develop AUC that can facilitate decision-making for diagnostic imaging in patients with cancer. PLEs are qualified for a period of five years, and, after close review of the 2021 renewal application, CMS determined that NCCN continues to meet the requirements to be a PLE. NCCN Imaging Appropriate Use Criteria (NCCN Imaging AUC™) are accessible for free to registered users of NCCN.org through an easy-to-use database at NCCN.org/ImagingAUC.

"NCCN is honored to remain among the distinguished group of CMS-approved provider-led entities for development of diagnostic imaging AUC," said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. "This recognition advances NCCN's commitment to high-quality care while assuring the appropriate use of advanced diagnostic imaging for people with cancer. During the last five years, we have greatly expanded the library of evidence-based recommendations in the NCCN Imaging AUC™ and we will continue to update and enhance this resource based on scientific and medical advances."

NCCN Imaging AUC™ are based directly on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) and include recommendations pertaining to cancer screening, diagnosis, staging, treatment response assessment, follow-up, and surveillance. Additional information includes the indication, imaging modality, and frequency of use, as well as clinical notes related to each specific recommendation. NCCN Imaging AUC™ also include information on disease stage and histology. All imaging procedures recommended in the NCCN Guidelines®, including radiographs, computed tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), functional nuclear medicine imaging (PET, SPECT) and ultrasound, are included within NCCN Imaging AUC™.

NCCN Imaging AUC™ are available for more than 67 cancer types in addition to screening and supportive care. Additional NCCN Imaging AUC™ will be published in the coming months. To access the NCCN Imaging AUC™ and view a user guide, visit NCCN.org/ImagingAUC.

About the National Comprehensive Cancer Network

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. The NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) provide transparent, evidence-based, expert consensus recommendations for cancer treatment, prevention, and supportive services; they are the recognized standard for clinical direction and policy in cancer management and the most thorough and frequently-updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The NCCN Guidelines for Patients® provide expert cancer treatment information to inform and empower patients and caregivers, through support from the NCCN Foundation®. NCCN also advances continuing education, global initiatives, policy, and research collaboration and publication in oncology. Visit NCCN.org for more information and follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg, and Twitter @NCCN.

Media Contact:

Rachel Darwin

267-622-6624

[email protected]

SOURCE National Comprehensive Cancer Network

Related Links

www.nccn.org

